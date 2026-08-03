Nike Unveils Limited-Edition College Football Running Shoes Inspired by Top Programs

Nike is getting an early start on the 2026 college football season with a new collection built for fans who want more than another team T-shirt.

The company has released limited-edition versions of its Vomero 18 running shoe inspired by major programs across the country. Michigan, Ohio State, Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Texas, Oregon, Oklahoma, USC and Clemson are among the schools represented.

Each pair uses a school's familiar colors and logo while keeping the design of Nike's standard Vomero 18. The Michigan edition features a navy upper with maize accents. Georgia gets red and black. Texas has burnt orange, while Purdue's version comes in black and gold.

The shoes went on sale Aug. 1 for $165 through Nike and other retailers. That is $10 more than the regular Vomero 18, so fans are paying a small premium for the school branding.

Nike delivering more college football gear

The timing carries extra meaning after Indiana beat Miami 27-21 in last season's national championship game. Both programs are sponsored by adidas, so Nike is forced to take an outside view of college football's biggest game and find new ways to expand the brand.

Nike still has a huge collection of schools, including many of the sport's richest and most visible brands. This release is a reminder of that reach.

The company is not simply putting college logos on a casual sneaker. The Vomero 18 is a true road-running shoe designed for everyday mileage, walking and recovery runs. Nike calls it "our softest, most cushioned ride," and the model has become a major part of its revamped running lineup.

The Virginia Tech Nike Vomero 18 has arrived 🤩



🛒: https://t.co/ZQli4WXnrp pic.twitter.com/cAjYMe8iMK — HokieSports (@hokiesports) August 1, 2026

The shoe uses lightweight ZoomX foam on top of ReactX foam in the midsole. That double layer is designed to provide a soft landing without making each step feel flat. Nike also gave the Vomero 18 a 46-millimeter heel stack, the highest ever used in the Vomero line and 6 millimeters taller than the Vomero 17.

A redesigned traction pattern is meant to create a smoother move from heel to toe. The shoe is also 18% softer than its predecessor, according to Nike.

Those details help this collection stand apart from the usual run of college-themed footwear. These are functional running shoes that can also become part of a game-day outfit.

Nike Vomero 18 collection and the power of college colors

College football merchandise often relies more on a logo than the product itself. Nike took a smarter approach here by choosing a model that already has a clear identity.

The Vomero 18 is known for its thick cushioning and oversized profile. Adding school colors makes it easy to recognize without turning every pair into a loud souvenir.

Some designs naturally work better than others. Michigan's navy and maize combination fits the shoe especially well, as does USC's crimson and gold. Oregon's bright green version feels right for a school that has spent decades treating uniforms and apparel as part of its national image.

Nike releases Georgia Vomero 18 running shoes ahead of college football season



📸 Dick's Sporting Goods https://t.co/NhkPR1FzYa pic.twitter.com/Zrdv0aKsZN — UGA Football Live (@UGAfootballLive) August 1, 2026

There is also plenty of variety beyond the biggest title contenders. Florida A&M, Purdue, Virginia, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Michigan State, Kentucky and North Carolina are among the other schools included in the broader release.

The broader mix of schools gives the collection more reach than a release built only around national title contenders. More importantly, the Vomero 18 is an established running shoe rather than a basic sneaker with a school logo added. Fans are getting a shoe suitable for running, walking and game days, with team colors adding appeal.