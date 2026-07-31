Paul Finebaum Names Major College Football Head Coach Who Is 'Safer Than He Appears'

The Alabama Crimson Tide are trending toward no longer being the standard in college football. The Crimson Tide have held that label for nearly two decades under head coach Nick Saban.

Kalen DeBoer Might Be Over His Head

However, Saban elected to surprisingly retire following the 2023 season. He was replaced by Washington Huskies head coach Kalen DeBoer. He had just led Washington to back-to-back double-digit-win seasons, and in 2023, they nearly went undefeated before losing in the national championship game to the Michigan Wolverines.

DeBoer's tenure has gotten off to a rocky start. He went 9-4 in Year 1. While the team was the first team out of the College Football Playoff, fans were not pleased, as three of the four losses came against teams that finished the season with five or more losses.

Year 2 showed growth for DeBoer and the Crimson Tide. He led them to an 11-4 season. The team made the SEC Championship Game before losing 28-7 to the Georgia Bulldogs. They also returned to the College Football Playoff, defeating the Oklahoma Sooners on the road 34-24 after trailing 17-0.

However, their run would end the following game against the Indiana Hoosiers 38-3.

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer speaks to the press. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This has some wondering if DeBoer is the right man for the job. Alabama's administration seems not to have any doubt, as it gave DeBoer a major contract extension this offseason. Still, some fans question if he's a guy who can lead Alabama back to the top of the sport.

Paul Finebaum Explains Why DeBoer Is Safe, For Now

ESPN's Paul Finebaum was asked about DeBoer's status on "The Paul Finebaum Show." The SEC Network analyst revealed that DeBoer might actually be safer than some think.

"I think he's probably a lot safer than he appears," Finebaum said. "And the reason is economics. Alabama can't afford to buy him out right now unless something cataclysmic occurs. There are situations where money is not the problem, but Alabama is a long way from that."

2026 Determine DeBoer's Future

Finebaum's point underscores the reality facing Alabama. DeBoer enters 2026 with stability from the administration, but patience in Tuscaloosa has limits. If the Crimson Tide continue trending upward and make another deep postseason run, the questions surrounding his future will quiet considerably.

But if Alabama takes a step backward in Year 3, the financial hurdle to making a coaching change may only delay, not prevent, the difficult decision that could follow.