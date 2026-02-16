No. 1 College Football WR Recruit Predicted to Make Immediate Impact on Major Program

A nearly six and a half month-long wait lies between the middle of February and the first weekend of the 2026 college football season.

While many of the stars from the 2025 season are returning for 2026, next season will present an opportunity for new stars to emerge across the college football landscape. One player poised to burst onto the scene is Ohio State wide receiver Chris Henry Jr., who is entering his freshman season with the Buckeyes.

The 6-foot-5, 205-pounder was one of two five-star prospects Ryan Day reeled in during the 2026 cycle, the other being linebacker Cincere Johnson. Rivals and ESPN 300 both ranked Henry as the No. 1 wide receiver in the 2026 recruiting cycle, while 247Sports slotted him at No. 2.

247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins described Henry as a "hulking outside receiver with impressive long speed that has been bitten hard by the injury bug over the years, but has a chance to emerge as an absolute game-wrecker if it all comes together."

Chris Henry Jr. of Mater Dei High School in California walks the sideline prior to the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Texas Longhorns | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Henry is the son of the late NFL wide receiver Chris Henry, who played his college football at West Virginia. The elder Henry caught 93 passes for 1,878 yards and 22 touchdowns in his three-year career with the Mountaineers before heading to the 2005 NFL draft.

In honor of Valentine's Day, Brad Shepard of Bleacher Report unveiled a list of 15 players the college football world will fall in love with during the 2026 season. Henry came in at No. 8 on the list.

"Henry has incredible top-end speed for a player his size, long-striding to move past defenders in a hurry. He also has the height and separation to grab most of the 50-50 balls," Shepard wrote. "With an NFL pedigree, Henry knows how to play the position. His upside is top-of-the-draft potential, and Ryan Day and Smith must find a path to playing time right away. Don't flinch if he starts."

Henry is entering an offense with an established passer in Julian Sayin and an established running back in Bo Jackson. Most notably, the Buckeyes are returning wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, who has been one of the nation's most dominant wide receivers in his first two seasons of college football. Smith, like Henry, was the No. 1 wide receiver in his class coming out of high school.

Ohio State is losing Carnell Tate to the NFL draft, but they have done well to restock their talent pool for 2026. In addition to the returning Brandon Inniss, the Buckeyes reeled in transfers Devin McCuin (UTSA) and Kyle Parker (LSU) to bolster their receiving corps.