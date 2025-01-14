Beaux Collins injury update: Notre Dame WR's status vs. Ohio State
Notre Dame wide receiver Beaux Collins is questionable to play in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game against Ohio State, according to the team’s injury report.
Collins is dealing with a calf injury that the team is monitoring ahead of the matchup, but he was also listed as a starting wide receiver on the Fighting Irish depth chart.
Collins has been the second-most productive receiver on the team this season, his first with the program since transferring in from Clemson last offseason.
The wideout had 37 receptions for 458 yards and scored three touchdowns, ranking first in catches alongside tight end Mitchell Evans.
Collins has three catches for 31 yards and a touchdown during Notre Dame’s run in the College Football Playoff, scoring at the end of the first half against Georgia in the quarterfinal round.
Whether or not, or how much, Collins plays in the national title game will depend on how he looks during this week’s practice, head coach Marcus Freeman said.
“He has a calf strain,” Freeman said of the wide receiver’s condition.
Freeman added: “He’ll work back into practice here in the next couple of days. I hope as long as he progresses, he’ll be good to go for the game. But we have to make sure that he progresses as we go through this week.”
Collins is not the only player dealing with an injury for the Irish ahead of the matchup.
Notre Dame left tackle Anthonie Knapp will not play in the national championship game after suffering an ankle injury in the semifinal game against Penn State.
