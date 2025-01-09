Notre Dame dealing with flu ahead of Orange Bowl game
Notre Dame football players and staff are dealing with a minor viral flu outbreak ahead of the team’s appearance against Penn State in the College Football Playoff Orange Bowl semifinal game, according to multiple reports.
Program officials downplayed the impact of the bug going around the team, saying it won’t have any impact on Thursday night’s game, the school told CBS Sports.
Notre Dame added that wide receiver Beaux Collins was impacted by the outbreak during the Sugar Bowl quarterfinal, but “was on the mend during the game.”
Another report notes that the flu was impacting reserve players more than anyone.
“Those who have it have it bad, but it sounds like that’s mostly backups and special teams players,” On3 Sports’ Tyler Horka reported on the day of the game.
Notre Dame reached the semifinal round after defeating Indiana in the first round, followed by a signature victory against SEC champion Georgia in the quarterfinal game.
That leaves the Fighting Irish just one game away from being in position to play for the national championship, which the school hasn’t won since the 1988 season.
The winner of Thursday’s game between Notre Dame and Penn State will advance to the College Football Playoff national title game against either Ohio State or Texas.
Flu isn’t the only concern for Notre Dame heading into the game, as lead running back Jeremiyah Love is also dealing with a knee injury coming out of last week.
Love re-aggravated his knee ailment in the Sugar Bowl, but head coach Marcus Freeman said he expects his lead back to be ready in time for the Orange Bowl.
Love leads the Irish with over 1,000 yards rushing and 16 touchdowns, spearheading a ground offense that ranks 11th nationally in production and fourth with 42 touchdowns.
