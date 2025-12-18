Former four-star QB linked to major programs after transfer portal decision

In most cases, the top transfer portal battles are over known superstars. Players might seek more money or more exposure through a transfer, but on other occasions, schools are still speculating about the merits of relatively untested players.

While quarterbacks like Sam Leavitt or Brendan Sorsby have plenty of game experience that enables an educated move in the portal, other top transfers are more of a mystery. One such passer is Notre Dame backup Kenny Minchey, a former four-star recruit who has very little collegiate action.

Minchey the mystery

In three seasons at Notre Dame, Minchey has thrown 29 total passes in game action. He has rushed for two touchdowns, but is essentially an unknown. Minchey will have two years of eligibility remaining and the 6'2" passer is drawing significant portal interest.

Portal suitors across three conferences

On3's Steve Wiltfong has connected Minchey with teams from the SEC, Big 10, and Big 12. Minchey had initially committed to Pittsburgh in 2022, but was something of a late riser in the recruiting game until he caught the eye of Notre Dame. Three years later, there are a variety of possibilities that would make sense or have been linked with Minchey.

Portal possibilities

Minchey is from just outside Nashville and the possibility of Vanderbilt immediately jumps to mind. With the finish of Diego Pavia's career, there's a big vacancy at QB there. Likewise, relatively nearly, Kentucky coach Will Stein could be seeking a new passer to lead his first-year Kentucky squad. Florida and new coach Jon Sumrall have also been mentioned as a possibility for Minchey.

Among other schools, Wisconsin, looking to rebound from a rough patch under struggling coach Luke Fickell has been noted as a solid possibility. Cincinnati and Arizona State, each dealing with the loss of their own incumbent starters in Sorsby and Leavitt, would also make plausible destinations for Minchey.

On3 currently ranks Minchey as the No. 12 player who has entered or is expected to enter the transfer portal. That ranking would place him sixth among expected QB transfers, and as the players above him start to sort out decisions, it might become more clear which of the bevy of possibilities would be the best fit for the Notre Dame transfer. As for now, the sweepstakes are seemingly wide open.