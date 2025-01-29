Notre Dame eyes James Blanchard for football GM role: report
Notre Dame is targeting James Blanchard to become the next general manager of its football program, according to a report from 247Sports.
The school found itself in the market for a new general manager since the departure of Chad Bowden, who left Notre Dame for rival USC in the same position starting in 2025.
General managers at the college football level are key figures inside programs who are responsible for overseeing personnel and overall recruiting strategies for teams.
Blanchard currently serves as general manager of the Texas Tech football program, a position he took in 2022 after serving as the program’s director of player personnel.
Red Raiders head coach Joey McGuire has spoken highly of Blanchard, referring to him as “the best evaluator in college football.”
McGuire credited Blanchard with having a natural eye for talent acquisition and evaluation and for his skill in building relationships with players and coaches inside the program, two attributes the coach noted he has rarely seen in one person.
Under Blanchard’s leadership, Texas Tech signed highly-regarded football recruiting classes in 2022 and 2023, and its 2024 group was ranked No. 25 by the industry-generated 247Sports Composite.
Prior to joining the Red Raiders program, Blanchard worked as assistant athletic director for scouting at Baylor, where he located and recruited high school football prospects.
And he has experience in the NFL ranks, working with the Carolina Panthers front office, analyzing opponents’ game film and scouting potential free agent acquisitions.
Marcus Freeman led Notre Dame to a No. 2 ranking and an appearance in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game in his third season as head coach.
Despite losing to eventual champion Ohio State, the Irish program is considered to be on more solid footing after going 14-2 under Freeman’s leadership.
Now, the race is on for Freeman and Notre Dame to maintain that progress and find the right replacement for a critical figure inside the football program.
