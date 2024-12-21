Notre Dame scores first TD of 12-team playoff era in style
Notre Dame kicked off the first game of the 12-team College Football Playoff era in style by scoring a highlight reel touchdown to take an early lead against Indiana.
Moments after the Irish picked off Indiana quarterback Kurtis Rourke two yards short of the goal line, quarterback Riley Leonard handed the ball off to tailback Jeremiyah Love.
He did the rest, racing around left end and down the sideline for a 98 yard touchdown, the first score of the expanded playoff era.
The touchdown made history by tying the longest score ever recorded in Notre Dame football history, joining Josh Adams’ 98 yard TD against Wake Forest back in 2015.
And the score goes in the books as the second-longest carry by any back in FBS bowl and postseason history, as well.
Oregon State’s Terry Baker, who went 99 yards against Villanova in the 1962 Liberty Bowl, holds the all-time record for the longest carry in that category.
Notre Dame took a 7-0 lead on Indiana with the play.
