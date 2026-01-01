3 prospect matchups to watch in Indiana vs. Alabama in College Football Playoff

Indiana’s Receivers vs Alabama’s Cornerbacks

We saw a different level of play from Fernando Mendoza in the Big Ten Championship Game against Ohio State. It’s not necessarily true that Alabama boasts better athletes at cornerback than Ohio State, but they do present a different type of athlete. The test now will be Indiana’s receivers’ ability to separate against quicker defenders with strong awareness of route concepts, whereas Ohio State relies more on physical coverage players.

Omar Cooper Jr. and Elijah Sarratt have generated most of their production in 2025 on vertical, one-on-one routes. The combination of strong hands and physicality with just enough long speed to maintain leverage. Cooper and Sarratt will be challenged in the latter half of that formula. Can Indiana’s receivers find the route savvy to win downfield, or are they capable of outrunning Alabama’s corners? If the answer to either question is yes, the Hoosiers will have an offensive engine on Thursday, and both receivers will draw significant positive draft speculation.

CB-D’Angelo Ponds vs WR-Germie Bernard

Dec 6, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers defensive back D'Angelo Ponds (5) celebrates in the second half against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the 2025 Big Ten championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Ponds is an undersized outside cornerback, and that’s almost certainly going to cause many NFL teams to project him as a slot corner at the next level. Despite this, he’s been a consistent cover man for Indiana all season. At least, he was until they played Ohio State. Bigger, more physical receivers exposed Ponds more than in previous games.

Germie Benard is another larger outside receiver target, though he is not as talented as Carnell Tate or Jeremiah Smith. This game will serve as another massive data point for Ponds’ positional projection. Alabama’s offense has largely succeeded when able to take advantage of one-on-one matchups downfield. Bernard is their most consistent chain mover outside of the deep passing game.

The Crimson Tide will look to him on slants, curls, and other intermediate routes to move the football. This is where Ponds’ physicality to either challenge the catchpoint or rally to make a tackle will be most tested.

OT-Carter Smith vs EDGE-LT Overton

Oct 18, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Tennessee Volunteers running back Peyton Lewis (2) reaches for the end zone while being defended by Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman LT Overton (22) in the fourth quarter at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Carter Smith has generated some buzz lately with Indiana’s run to a number one overall ranking. Overton is a big, versatile defensive lineman who takes the majority of his snaps from outside the tackle. We should see this matchup often throughout the game, with the primary point of interest being Smith’s ability to hold up against Overton’s power. Indiana managed to nullify Ohio State’s pass rush, and much of that success was due to Smith’s effort.