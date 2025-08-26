Ohio State All-American Caleb Downs announces NIL news
Ahead of the football season, one football family has launched a new digital media series highlighting what it's like to be an athlete in the NIL era.
Ohio State All-American safety Caleb Downs and his brother Josh - former North Carolina and current Indianapolis Colts wide receiver - premiere “Downs 2 Business” on Aug. 27, a podcast collaboration between DAZN and Team Whistle that explores the intersection of college and pro sports, culture and modern athlete life during the times of NIL.
A unique concept with one host in the NFL and one still in college, this new show will bring a unique perspective to the modern athlete experience, according to Team Whistle.
“This isn’t just a show, it’s our real lives," said Caleb Downs. "We’re bringing fans inside the game, the grind, and the off-the-field side that most people never see. 'Downs 2 Business' is about keeping it honest, having fun, and showing what it really means to be an athlete today.”
Ahead of the premiere - featuring an interview with Ohio State head coach Ryan Day - "Downs 2 Business" released a trailer for the season in a collaboration post on Instagram with the Buckeyes star.
“We’ve both seen what it takes - from college to the league - and there’s a whole side of the game that doesn’t show up on highlight reels, " added Josh Downs. “With Downs 2 Business, we’re pulling back the curtain. It’s about the hustle, the decisions, the pressure, and the wins that happen off the field too. We’re telling our story, and a lot of other athletes’ stories too - unfiltered and unapologetic.”
The Downs brothers' podcast - sponsored by White Castle frozen foods - will live across audio platforms, with long form content across YouTube and DAZN OTT and short form social assets across, YouTube Shorts, TikTok, Instagram, X, and Facebook.
A season ago while leading the Buckeyes to a National Championship, Caleb was a unanimous first-team All-American, Big Ten Conference's Tatum-Woodson Defensive Back of the Year, All-Big Ten, Thorpe Award finalist, Nagurski Award finalist, Lott IMPACT Trophy finalist, among other honors.
As one of the top players overall in the country, Downs is on every award watch list, a preseason All-American and atop teams' NFL Draft big board for the Spring. He and the No. 3 Buckeyes begin their title defense at home on Aug. 30 when they face No. 1 Texas.
