Urban Meyer names the No. 1 coach in college football right now
Former Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer sparked a significant debate during the intense buildup to rivalry week. Speaking on Wednesday's episode of The Triple Option, Meyer evaluated the current landscape of the sport and crowned his successor as the premier leader in the game. He placed Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day at the very top of his list of the best coaches in college football, above other national champions.
Meyer’s comments arrive just days before the top-ranked Buckeyes travel to Ann Arbor for their annual showdown with the Michigan Wolverines. The timing adds significant weight to the praise as Day looks to break a frustrating losing streak against the program's archrival. Meyer rounded out his top three with Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart and Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney.
The endorsement highlights the strange dichotomy of Day’s tenure in Columbus where he boasts a national title and an 81-10 overall record. Despite these accolades, the focus remains squarely on his recent struggles against the Wolverines. Meyer acknowledged the difficulty of winning championships but emphasized that Day currently holds the mantle as the man to beat in college football.
Urban Meyer Explains Why Ryan Day Is Better Than Kirby Smart
Meyer justified his rankings by pointing to consistency and the sheer difficulty of reaching the summit of the sport. He noted that while Smart and Swinney have multiple titles, Day has secured one national championship and consistently fields an elite roster. The former Florida Gators coach explained that he views Day as the standard-bearer until someone knocks him off that pedestal.
The podcast conversation extended beyond the top three names. Meyer credited Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti, Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer, and Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning as rising stars. He also offered high praise for Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham. Meyer called Whittingham one of the best he has ever been around, but conceded that other names currently dominate the national conversation.
This vote of confidence serves as a backdrop for the most critical Saturday of the year. Day enters the weekend with a defense allowing just 7.6 points per game under defensive coordinator Matt Patricia. His quarterback, Julian Sayin, leads the nation in completion percentage. These statistics suggest the Buckeyes are peaking at the perfect moment.
However, history suggests statistics mean little when these two teams meet. Michigan Wolverines head coach Sherrone Moore has already defeated Day twice. Moore won once as an acting coach and again last season as the full-time leader. Moore emphasized earlier this week that past games and records become irrelevant once the ball is kicked off.
Day echoed that sentiment during his Tuesday press conference. He rejected the idea that the week leading up to the game is enjoyable. He insisted that the only fun part of the rivalry is winning. The Buckeyes have tried to out-tough Michigan in recent years only to fall short at the line of scrimmage.
The Buckeyes now have a chance to validate Meyer’s praise and exorcise the demons of the last four years, and this year's playoff will give Day another national championship opportunity. The Buckeyes will face the Michigan Wolverines in Ann Arbor on Saturday at noon ET on Fox.