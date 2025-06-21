Ex-Ohio State football star faces charge after fatal crash
Former Ohio State football player Kirk Barton faces an aggravated vehicular manslaughter charge arising from a fatal crash in the Columbus area, NBC4 reports.
The crash occurred on Saturday morning before 3 a.m. local time and resulted in the death of one person, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Barton faces a second-degree felony charge as a result of operating a vehicle under the influence.
Barton is alleged to have been driving a Ford pickup truck “at a high rate of speed” on U.S. Highway 33 near Dublin, Ohio, when he struck another car.
He sustained non-life-threatening injuries and is in police custody awaiting arraignment.
Barton has a history of driving-related issues, being cited twice for speeding, once in 2008 and again in 2022.
He was arrested in 2010 on suspicion of OVI, but that charge was dismissed and he paid a small fine for a traffic violation, according to The Columbus Dispatch.
He also pleaded down an OVI charge to reckless operation and failure to stop after another arrest in 2017, resulting in a fine and a 180-day license suspension.
Barton was a feature on Ohio State’s offensive line at the tackle position during his collegiate football career, earning first-team All-American honors in 2007.
He was twice named an All-Big Ten selection and was an eventual seventh-round selection in the 2008 NFL Draft.
