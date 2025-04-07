Ohio State QB battle is 'neck and neck' between Sayin, Kienholz
Ohio State is one of several college football teams with a high-profile quarterback competition this spring, and it apparently looks to be a two-man race, with the Buckeyes’ blue-chip new arrival sitting in third.
Julian Sayin and Lincoln Kienholz are leading the way on Ohio State’s quarterback depth chart, with Tavien St. Clair sitting behind them, head coach Ryan Day said.
“Lincoln and Julian are, you know, pretty much neck-and-neck right now,” Day said in comments to reporters.
St. Clair is the former No. 3 quarterback, fourth-best overall prospect, and top player from Ohio, according to an average of the four national recruiting services.
“Tavien probably has the longest way to go just because of the lack of experience,” Day said.
“I think it’s easy to see, the talent and his ability to run, his athleticism, his arm. He has all those things. He just needs to play more. He needs to see it more. The game’s just moving really fast for him right now, but he’s picking it up. He’s getting it every day.”
Sayin has been considered the leader in the room, given his previous ranking as a five-star prospect when he committed initially to Alabama before transferring to Ohio State following the retirement of Nick Saban.
His continued presence on the roster amid some other high-profile exits, of Air Noland to South Carolina and Devin Brown to Cal, seemed to indicate that Sayin was the leader for the position.
But the Buckeyes like what they see from Kienholz, whose play has proven he doesn’t want to lose his place on the depth chart as the team looks to defend its national championship in 2025.
“This is a situation where you have Lincoln, who’s been here now for three years, and Julian, just for a year, and then Tavien just showed up, so all in three different points of their career, but all still learning and growing,” Day said.
“We’ll see. I think that there’s been good play. There’s been mistakes made. But that’s part of growing.
“Now the question is, are you going to continue to make the same mistakes over and over again? That’s when we start to get nervous. But right now, we’re still in that growth phase.”
