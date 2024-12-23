Ohio State transfer QB Air Noland joins South Carolina for 2025 football season
Former four-star Ohio State quarterback Air Noland will play for South Carolina in the 2025 football season as a transfer, according to On3 Sports.
The addition of Noland to the roster gives the Gamecocks an intriguing prospect to develop at quarterback behind presumptive starter LaNorris Sellers next season.
Noland emerged as the No. 10 quarterback in the winter transfer portal window when he came out, according to the 247Sports transfer player rankings.
Rumors emerged that Noland might transfer out of Ohio State during the summer, but his father said the quarterback planned to stay with the Buckeyes for the 2024 season.
At the time, it was believed that Noland would compete with Alabama transfer Julian Sayin for the starting quarterback position at Ohio State for the 2025 season after Will Howard leaves.
Noland emerged as a four-star prospect and the No. 5 ranked quarterback in the country, according to a consensus of the four national recruiting services.
Rivals calls Noland a five-star prospect and the No. 3 signal caller in his class nationally.
Over 52 games at Langston Hughes High School in Fairburn, Ga., Noland covered 10,164 yards passing while completing 68 percent of his attempts for 126 touchdowns and 25 interceptions.
His best outing came as a junior, when he hit 73.1 percent of his throws for 4,085 yards with 55 touchdowns and four interceptions, according to MaxPreps.
