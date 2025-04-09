Ex-Ohio State star Will Howard is “like a young Josh Allen,” Jon Gruden says
Ohio State quarterback Will Howard is generally viewed by analysts as a mid-round NFL Draft selection, but former head coach Jon Gruden believes he has a much brighter future.
Gruden believes the Buckeyes’ national championship winner is the next coming of Josh Allen.
Speaking in his pre-draft series, the former coach brought Howard on as his first guest, and used the occasion to compare the quarterback to the reigning MVP of the National Football League.
“How the hell do people not like you as the No. 1 quarterback in the draft?” Gruden said to Howard. “You’re like a young Josh Allen.”
Howard was a 64 percent career passer who covered nearly 10,000 yards over the last five seasons, and he accounted for an impressive 109 all-purpose touchdowns in that time.
The quarterback scored 83 times through the air, including a personal-best 35 touchdown passes last season with Ohio State, while rushing for an additional 26 career scores.
That versatility, combined with Howard’s 6-foot-4, 236-pound stature, inspired Gruden’s comparison with Allen.
“You’re a big, dual-threat quarterback, aren’t you?” Gruden said to Howard while watching film of Allen. “That’s the MVP of the league. He’s a real big dual threat.”
Allen eventually landed in Buffalo as the No. 7 overall selection in the 2018 NFL Draft, and while no one projects Howard will go that high, Gruden believes he could serve a similar role wherever he lands.
