Anon SEC football coach gets candid on Brent Venables future at Oklahoma
The heat is on Brent Venables to turn it around at Oklahoma this season coming off a 6-7 debut in the SEC and playing some of college football’s worst offense.
But how hot is that heat? One anonymous coach in the SEC thinks that Venables is under considerable pressure, but that he has the ability to still right the Sooners’ ship.
“It’s a hot seat situation for sure,” the coach said, via Athlon Sports.
“They’re banking on an instant impact from [Ben] Arbuckle and [John] Mateer the way Vanderbilt brought in the New Mexico State coach/QB combo. That could happen.”
That’s in reference to Oklahoma bringing on a new offensive coordinator and quarterback, respectively. Mateer totaled 3,139 yards passing for 29 touchdowns with 7 picks a year ago at Washington State and has 44 career all-purpose TDs.
His presence could prove as successful for the Sooners as the addition of Diego Pavia has been for Vanderbilt after the quarterback helped revive that team’s offense.
Oklahoma could use a new approach offensively after ranking last in the SEC in passing yards per game last season. Some of that was out of OU’s control, however.
“Their receivers were nonexistent last year, but a lot of that was injury,” the coach added. “They should bounce back and give Mateer some options.”
Key to the Sooners’ success will be the return of Deion Burks at the wide receiver position after he played just five games a year ago after transferring from Purdue.
Jayden Gibson is also a principal weapon for Oklahoma’s offense after the wideout missed all of last season following an injury in fall camp.
But the biggest gain was arguably that of Cal transfer running back Jaydn Ott.
Ott has 2,587 rushing yards in his collegiate career over the last three seasons, scoring 24 touchdowns on the ground and six more times as a receiver.
One of the best returning backs in college football this year, Ott has 3,460 all-purpose yards and 31 total touchdowns over the course of his career.
Oklahoma finished 2-6 against conference opponents in its SEC debut last fall, but earned a signature victory late in the year by upsetting Alabama at home.
More of that will keep Venables in position. Anything less could be costly.
