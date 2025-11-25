David Pollack puts SEC powerhouse on upset alert in Week 14
The Oklahoma Sooners are clinging to their College Football Playoff hopes as they prepare for a high-stakes home matchup against Louisiana State University on Saturday. Sitting at 9-2 and ranked No. 8, Oklahoma has leaned heavily on its dominant defense while searching for consistency on offense heading into its regular-season finale in Norman.
Last week’s 17-6 win over Missouri showcased both the strength and the concern for Oklahoma. The Sooners forced two interceptions, recorded four sacks, and held the Tigers scoreless after halftime.
Yet, quarterback John Mateer completed just 46.7% of his passes, and the team managed only 350 total yards. For a program with postseason ambitions, those numbers have raised questions about whether its defense can continue to carry the load.
Now facing LSU, a team with one of the stingiest defenses in the SEC, Oklahoma will need to find an offensive spark to stay in control of its playoff destiny. The Tigers arrive at 7-4, coming off a gritty 13-10 win over Western Kentucky in their first season since moving on from former head coach Brian Kelly.
David Pollack Warns Oklahoma’s Offense Could Struggle Against LSU
College football analyst David Pollack believes the matchup could turn dangerous for Oklahoma. On his See Ball Get Ball podcast, Pollack said, “Oklahoma can lose that game. Their offense should scare the (expletive) out of you. Their defense obviously is going to do its job. Thank God they’re at home, I think that’s a big deal. But Oklahoma’s offense, how many games can you score 23 or 17? How many games back-to-back weeks against really good teams where that’s enough not to make mistakes?”
He added, “They haven’t turned the ball over. That’s going to come at some point, too. LSU’s back end, you don’t think they can lock those receivers down? (The Sooners') passing game has really struggled. They’re not great up front. If I’m Oklahoma, I’ve got to hold my breath one more time. They’ve got to win this game to be in (the playoff)... If I'm Oklahoma, I'm a little bit nervous.”
Oklahoma’s defense ranks sixth nationally in scoring, allowing just 14 points per game, while its offense sits 72nd at 27.3 points per contest. LSU’s defense ranks 16th in scoring and 23rd overall, holding opponents to just 18.5 points per game. The Tigers’ offense has been erratic, ranking 103rd in total yards, but its +6 turnover margin has helped steady the team.
For Oklahoma, the path is clear: win and remain in the playoff conversation. Lose, and the dream ends in Norman. The Sooners will host LSU on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC.