Oklahoma debuts SEC logo on football field for 2024
The first day in July marks Moving Day 2024 for several high-profile college football programs, among them perennial powerhouse Oklahoma, which makes its debut in the SEC this year.
Now, the Sooners have taken one important step towards signalling their membership in college football's premier conference, painting the SEC logo on their football field.
Oklahoma's move to the SEC will be one of several major structural shifts around the college football conference map, as arch-rival Texas will also debut as a member of the league this fall.
Oklahoma and Texas have been preparing for a move to the SEC since back in 2021 when they formally voted to accept invitations to join the conference.
Originally, the date was to be 2025 when the schools would make the move from the Big 12, but they reached a special agreement with their former league to leave early.
Their first season as an SEC football team will come with a customarily difficult schedule.
In addition to two notable non-conference games against Houston and Tulane, the Sooners play road games against Auburn, SEC hopeful Ole Miss, Missouri, and LSU.
OU also welcomes Tennessee and Alabama to Norman in addition to the annual Red River Shootout against rival Texas, the first matchup at the Cotton Bowl that will have an SEC logo on the field.
