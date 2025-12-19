Olaivavega Ioane 2025 NFL draft prospect profile, grades, rank, measurements

Vega Ioane is a force in the trenches. He is a true first off the bus enforcer. Ioane is equipped with a massive frame and carries 330lbs with ease. PFF has credited Ioane with yielding zero sacks or hits across 613 blocking snaps and only 4 hurries in 2025.

Ioane projects as a guard only and has significant experience at both left and right sides. He played almost entirely on the left side in 2025. As a run blocker, Ioane is able to move defensive tackles against their will and posses faster than expected feet and agility to climb to the second level to attack linebackers.

As a pass blocker, Ioane handles and passes off stunts well and is able to stay in front of twitched up 3-techs as well as able to anchor against bull rushes from powerful defensive tackles.

Ioane has a sterling reputation and is beloved by his teammates. Penn State's strength and conditioning coach Chuck Losey praised Vega during an interview as being a leader on the team and mentioned that he has always been a leader by example with his work ethic.

Measureables

6'4 330lbs, offensive guard, Redshirt junior 2025 2nd team All-American, 2024 2nd team All-Big Ten

What Olaivavega Ioane does well

Penn State Nittany Lions offensive lineman Olaivavega Ioane (71) against the Boise State Broncos during the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Hard nosed run blocker with a high floor

Powerful grip in pass protection, once he latches on, good luck getting by him

Identifies and executes very well against games and stunts

Where Olaivavega Ioane can improve

Penn State OL Olaivavega Ioane (71) against Boise State during the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Pad level will occasionally rise, will need to clean up to manage more powerful NFL defensive lineman

Hand fighting and timing will need to improve against more advanced interior rushers in the NFL

Grade, position rank, expected draft round

Grade: A

Position rank: #1 guard

Expected draft round: 1st, top 20

Summary

Penn State OL Olaivavega Ioane blocks for QB Drew Allar against Boise State in the Fiesta Bowl. Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Olaivavega Ioane is pro-ready interior offensive lineman. He is a good athlete but may not possess top of the food chain athleticism. He is an enormous human being and will need to stay on top of his conditioning to carry the same impact into the 4th quarter of games. He should be a plug and play guard on either side and would be best fit in an offensive scheme that runs a heavier concentration of power run plays.