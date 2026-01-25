Drew Allar 2026 NFL draft prospect profile, grades, rank, measurements

Penn State quarterback Drew Allar is a true wildcard in this draft cycle. He will be hard to nail down in terms of draft value. He was having a subpar year through 2025 and unfortunately was unable to finish the season. He suffered a nasty broken ankle in early October ending his season partially through his seventh game of the season.

Drew Allar is from the small town of Medina Ohio who has a population of around 25,000 residents and only one high school. Medina is also the hometown of NFL fullback Kyle Juszczyk. Despite being from a small town, competing against schools in Cleveland and Akron elevated Allar's profile to become the number three prospect in the nation and the top quarterback of his high school senior class.

Allar had a steady ascension after playing in ten games as a true freshman at Penn State. The steady progression year after year culminated with a good 2024 season but a less than stellar showing in the college football playoffs against Notre Dame.

Despite the sour ending to 2024, Allar was faced with the decsion whether to declare for the draft or return for his senior year. The year over year progression lead to high expectations for 2025 when Allar announced he was returning to Penn State.

Entering the 2025 season, Allar was one of a handful of quarterbacks who had the chance to play themselves into first round consideration and even being the top quarterback of this class. 2025 simply did not go his or Penn State's way.

Allar will enter the draft cycle with prototypical NFL quarterback traits. He has an excellent combination of size, arm talent and athleticism. When Allar is dialed in he can make top of the food chain type plays on the field and has every trait NFL teams want in a quarterback. He just needs to find consistency and a good fit.

Looking back at 2024. Penn State quarterback Drew Allar was on such a heater in the Fiesta Bowl. Some team who is desperate for a quarterback may take the risk on him. pic.twitter.com/1e2mCMJ6G3 — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) January 24, 2026

Measurables

Name: Drew Allar

Drew Allar Height/weight/class: 6'5 235lbs, quarterback, Senior

6'5 235lbs, quarterback, Senior Awards: 2023 and 2024 All Big-Ten honorable mention

What Drew Allar does well

Has an absolute cannon with elite overall arm talent and ability to place passes into tight windows deep down the field

Not a true dual threat but a capable runner who will take what the defense gives him and has compiled just shy of 1,000 yards in his three years as a starter

Has the traits and talent to be an NFL starter with a high ceiling with the proper development

Where Drew Allar can improve

Can be very streaky from game to game and needs to find consistency

Inconsistent feet and mechanics can lead to wild missed throws

Tends to hold onto the ball too long and tries to make hero throws on occasion, needs to work on living to fight another down

Grade, position rank, expected draft round

Grade: B-

Position rank: #5 quarterback

Expected draft round: Third

Summary

Drew Allar has all the potential to be a starting quarterback in the NFL. Most analysts and pundits will focus on Allar's shortcomings and how badly 2025 went for him. He has some true football gifts and showed progression year after year until 2025 went off the rails for the entire Penn State program.

Allar has rare size and arm talent. He likely will not be ready to see the field in 2026. If he lands with a coach with an ability to develop young quarterbacks and a system match, he can absolutely be a starter down the road.