Oregon brings out giant floating duck at Big Ten Media Days

Oregon makes its debut in the Big Ten this season, and introduced itself to the conference in a very unique way.

James Parks

Welcome to the Big Ten, Oregon Ducks.
Entering their first season as members of the Big Ten, the Oregon Ducks introduced themselves to their new conference in a very memorable way, by launching a giant floating duck down the White River in Indianapolis as the league meets for Media Days this week.

The image posted to social media shows a massive duck floating down the river, so big in fact that it doesn't appear able to fit under the bridge that's fast approaching.

While Oregon fans make themselves at home in the Big Ten, it's expected their team will have no trouble doing exactly that, as the Ducks are projected to be in the conference title race this year.

Oregon placed No. 2 in the annual preseason media football rankings, just behind current favorite Ohio State, and earning six first-place votes in the poll.

College Football HQ named Oregon as the No. 1 team in our own Big Ten football power rankings, as we project the Ducks to finish ahead of the Buckeyes in their inaugural B1G season.

Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel and head coach Dan Lanning were honored after being voted the Preseason Offensive Player of the Year and the Preseason Big Ten Coach of the Year, respectively.

James Parks is the founder and publisher of College Football HQ. He previously covered football for 247Sports and CBS Interactive. College Football HQ joined the Sports Illustrated Fannation Network in 2022.

