Oregon's Evan Stewart has 'significant' injury, 2025 season in doubt: report
Oregon fears that star wide receiver Evan Stewart has suffered a significant injury as he prepares for his second season with the Ducks, according to CBS Sports.
Stewart suffered a “serious injury this week and it’s feared to be a significant injury,” Matt Zenitz reported.
The injury is considered serious enough that Stewart could potentially miss the 2025 football season, according to the report.
Stewart sustained an injury to his lower body, but the exact nature of the ailment or how it came about was not revealed.
Stewart embraced a leading role in the Oregon offense last season, ranking third on the team with 613 receiving yards while scoring five touchdowns.
Now, as leading targets Tez Johnson and Traeshon Holden depart for the NFL, it is expected that Stewart will likely take their place as Oregon’s primary receiving threat.
Stewart spent two seasons at Texas A&M before transferring to the Ducks ahead of the 2024 season, which saw the team win the Big Ten title in its first year in the league.
His most productive outing came in 2022, when he covered 649 yards and scored twice, then finishing with 514 yards and 4 touchdowns in 8 games as a sophomore.
In addition to Stewart, the Ducks brought in five-star wide receiver Dakorien Moore and are expected to feature former five-star Dante Moore at the quarterback position after the departure of former starter Dillon Gabriel to the NFL.
Stewart was considered the No. 2 wide receiver prospect and the No. 8 overall player in the nation in his class, according to an average of the four national recruiting services.
Oregon was the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff last season before losing to eventual national champion Ohio State in the Rose Bowl quarterfinal game.
(Zenitz)
