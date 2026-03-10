California's No. 1 Recruit Has Choice of the Nation's Best College Football Programs

Honor Fa'alave-Johnson, the top-ranked prospect in California for the 2027 class, is ready to end his recruitment. The five-star athlete from San Diego Cathedral Catholic will announce his college commitment on Saturday, March 14, at 3 p.m. ET.

The announcement will be streamed live on the CBS Sports college football YouTube channel. Fa'alave-Johnson is considering six finalists: USC, Oregon, Texas, Miami, LSU, and Notre Dame.

While he has been a high-priority target for years, the talented junior decided he had found the right fit. He noted that once a school showed him a clear plan and strong interest, it became a simple decision to move forward.

Why Honor Fa'alave-Johnson is the center of a national recruiting battle

The commitment of Fa'alave-Johnson represents a significant win for whichever program secures his pledge.

As the No. 1 player in California and the top athlete nationally in the 2027 cycle, his choice impacts the talent balance between the Big Ten, SEC, and ACC. He is a versatile playmaker who has recorded a 10.49-second 100-meter dash and stars on both sides of the ball for Cathedral Catholic.

"I wasn't in a rush to commit but it's something I've been praying about, talking with my family about, long discussions with them and the opportunity that I have and the plan they have for me, it was too good to pass up on," Fa'alave-Johnson said. He admitted the process was stressful but expressed excitement about finally finding a home.

USC is currently viewed as a strong contender to keep the local star in Southern California. The Trojans have been aggressive under coach Lincoln Riley and general manager Chad Bowden, often requiring commits to stop taking visits elsewhere. Fa'alave-Johnson indicated he is prepared to do exactly that.

"The school wants me to shut it down, that was part of the deal, so I'm probably going to shut it down," he said.

However, the national competition remains stiff. Oregon has been a consistent factor under Dan Lanning, while Texas has utilized coach Steve Sarkisian's California connections to stay in the race. Miami, LSU, and Notre Dame are also among the finalists as the Saturday deadline approaches. Each program sees him as a potential cornerstone for their future defensive or offensive backfields.

AG2G. Beyond thankful to play this game.

30 TDS

(23 Rushing/7 Receiving)

2k+ AP YDS

11+ YDS a carry

3 Picks

1 FF

40 Tackleshttps://t.co/7zioxRmHsJ pic.twitter.com/sggE2CcHLK — Honor Fa’alave Johnson (@HonorFaalave) December 19, 2025

The recruitment has been a long journey for the five-star prospect, who previously played at St. Augustine before transferring to Cathedral Catholic. He has built relationships across the country, but the focus now shifts to his final decision.

"Building those relationships has been truly crazy," Fa'alave-Johnson said. "I'm excited that it's finally over and excited that I can finally call a place home."

Honor Fa'alave-Johnson is scheduled to announce his commitment live on Saturday, March 14, at 3 p.m. ET.