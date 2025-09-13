Pat McAfee names college football powerhouse facing a "must-win" situation
ESPN College GameDay analyst Pat McAfee sees a struggling power in a difficult Week 3 situation. As McAfee and the CGD crew reviewed the action of the week ahead, McAfee zeroed in on Clemson, with a tough battle on tap with Georgia Tech.
McAfee's take on the Tigers
Clemson and Dabo Swinney are always going to have high expectations coming into a season, because of what he's been able to do..... I think they have some injuries that they are dealing with... they were down 16-3 to Troy at halftime. This team has Cade Klubnik with all the hype in the world. We assume their defensive line will always be NFL caliber. But Georgia Tech is no slouch with Haynes in the backfield.This, I think, is a must-win for Clemson.- Pat McAfee
Clemson did take a tough 17-10 loss to LSU to open the season and struggled mightily before rallying late to best Troy 27-16. Klubnik has struggled, ranking 12th of 15 qualifying ACC quarterbacks in QB rating, while throwing a pair of interceptions against just two touchdowns.
Clemson ties for next-to-worst in the ACC in third down conversations with a 32% converstion rate (8 for 25). The Tigers also have just two touchdowns and two field goals in five redzone possessions so far this season.
As for McAfee's other point, Georgia Tech is indeed a formidable opponent. Tech's 2-0 mark includes a season-opening win at Colorado. QB Haynes King missed an easy Week 2 game, but is expected to be available for today's game. The Tech ground attack is averaging 7.2 yards per carry on the ground, with Jamal Haynes racking up 157 yards to date. In eight red zone possessions, Tech has managed six touchdowns and a pair of field goals.
Clemson is a very mild road favorite against Tech, and a 1-2 start could plunge the Tigers outside the fringe of the ACC's potential College Football Playoff picture.