Georgia vs. Georgia Tech prediction: Who wins, and why?
For just the third time in the last 120 years, both Georgia and Georgia Tech come into their season finale rivalry game having each won at least nine games.
But while both these teams have played well this season, only one now seems destined to make the College Football Playoff, as one-time ACC favorite Georgia Tech has lost two of its last three games, throwing a wrench into their previous postseason ambitions after an 8-0 start.
Georgia just needs to win here and get a loss from either Texas A&M at Texas or from Alabama at Auburn to qualify for the SEC Championship Game and make it two-straight as conference champs.
Clean, Old Fashioned Hate: What to watch
1. Containing Haynes King and the run
Georgia Tech enters with one of the nation’s more productive offenses, led by Haynes King, who has over 2,500 passing yards while also approaching 900 rushing yards and 15 rushing TDs. QB run game and option looks central to Tech’s attack.
Georgia’s defense should be up to the task, allowing only about 17 points per game and has played 20 scoreless quarters, so how well it fits against the quarterback run, perimeter option, and misdirection will be a major hinge point.
2. Explosive plays and perimeter matchups
Georgia Tech’s scheme stresses defenses horizontally with option, quarterback keepers, and RPOs, and if Haynes King consistently hits vertical shots, Tech can turn medium‑length drives into quick scores that pressure Georgia to keep matching touchdowns.
Georgia, meanwhile, has a clear talent edge at receiver and tight end, so if its wideouts consistently win one‑on‑ones and Georgia Tech’s secondary continues to allow open targets and yards after the catch, the Bulldogs’ passing game could blow the thing open even if the Jackets can slow the run for stretches.
3. Tech’s starts and defensive consistency
Georgia Tech’s ceiling has shown in big games, but there have also been outings where slow starts and poor tackling buried the Jackets early.
Case in point, a recent loss where a top‑10 rushing offense produced almost nothing early and missed tackles led to a 200‑yard rushing day for the opponent.
If Tech’s front seven cannot hold up against Georgia’s run game and intermediate passing, and the secondary continues to allow open targets downfield, Georgia’s depth and talent advantage will likely take over by the second half despite the rivalry setting.
Who is favored?
Bettors have consistently kept the Bulldogs well out in front of the Yellow Jackets, and now the line has been pushed over two touchdowns.
Georgia is a 14.5 point favorite against Georgia Tech, according to the latest game lines posted to FanDuel Sportsbook.
FanDuel lists the total at 59.5 points for the matchup, and set the moneyline odds for Georgia at -620 and for Georgia Tech at +460 to win outright.
Georgia vs. Georgia Tech prediction: Who wins?
If last year’s eight-overtime marathon showed anything, it’s that Haynes King has the wheels and the help to credibly test Georgia’s defenses, skirt around would-be tacklers, and move the chains enough to build some consistent offensive momentum.
But the Yellow Jackets’ defense still looks like more of a liability than an asset, ranking in the bottom-third of FBS standings in key categories, and won’t pose too great a threat against Georgia’s superior skill targets and a very confident quarterback.
College Football HQ picks...
- Georgia wins 36-23
- Doesn’t cover the spread
- And hits the under
How to watch Clean, Old Fashioned Hate
When: Fri., Nov. 28
Where: Atlanta
Time: 3:30 p.m. Eastern
TV: ABC network
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
