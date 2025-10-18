Pat McAfee names the college football program that's running the ACC
ESPN personality Pat McAfee doesn't need much help to be bold, and in the aftermath of Friday's big ACC upset, he discussed the team that now runs the league. In a College GameDay appearance, McAfee viewed the state of the league and named his new team that the ACC runs through-- the Yellowjackets of Georgia Tech.
McAfee's take
You've got a lot of teams that potentially could have been great, and now we're starting to see how many are actually going to make the Playoffs. There's a team down here in Georgia though, that is damn good. They're running this ACC right now.- Pat McAfee
Tech's success
Off Miami's surprising loss to Louisville on Friday, the 6-0 Yellowjackets are the last remaining unbeaten team in the ACC. The upset loss saw Tech's shot at the College Football Playoff jump in ESPN's FPI to 21.3% entering Week 8 play.
But the Rodney Dangerfield-like Yellowjackets still can't get any respect. They are a slight road underdog today at 4-2 Duke. The only ranked team remaining ahead on Tech's regular season slate is their non-conference matchup with Georgia in the final week of the regular season.
But Tech, ranked No. 12 in the current AP poll, is ranked just 36th in FPI. The Yellowjackets have been excellent at winning close games, picking up victories over Colorado, Clemson, and Wake Forest by a combined total of seven points.
Tech might not be the darling of the computers, but a power running game that averages 238 yards per game and 6.18 yards per carry will be a challenge for anyone to stop. Senior QB Haynes King is experienced and talented, passing for 971 yards and running for 440 more on the ground.
Tech's defense has been the question mark, but so far the Yellowjackets have played just well enough to squeak out wins. The Week 8 battle with highly-touted transfer QB Darian Mensah and Duke certainly gained a little sparkle with the Yellowjackets' bump to the top of the ACC, both in the actual standings and in the opinion of Pat McAfee.