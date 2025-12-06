Patrick Mahomes names the best defensive coordinator in college football

The Texas Tech Red Raiders commanded the national spotlight on Saturday during the Big 12 Championship game against the BYU Cougars. The dominant showing at AT&T Stadium in Arlington drew the college football world's attention to the impressive defensive performance. Texas Tech entered the matchup with an 11-1 record and a No. 4 ranking in the College Football Playoff.

Former Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes II was among those watching his alma mater compete for the conference title. The Kansas City Chiefs star took to social media during the contest to share his excitement regarding the game. He witnessed a defensive unit that stifled the opposition and forced turnovers at an elite rate throughout the first half.

Mahomes did not hesitate to heap praise on the man responsible for the defensive overhaul in Lubbock. The three-time Super Bowl champion declared that Red Raiders defensive coordinator Shiel Wood is the best in the country. Mahomes made sure his millions of followers understood exactly who deserved credit for the success by resharing a post that Wood was a Broyles Award semi-finalist, an award given annually to college football's best assistant coach.

This endorsement validates a season in which Texas Tech has statistically become one of the nation's premier defensive units.

Texas Tech DC Shiel Wood Orchestrates Historic Turnaround

The numbers fully support the bold proclamation made by the NFL MVP. The Red Raiders defense is allowing just 11.2 points per game this season. This figure represents a massive improvement from the 34.8 points the unit surrendered on average just one year ago.

Wood has also tightened up the yardage allowed. Opponents are gaining only 258.9 yards per game compared to the 460.2 yards they achieved last season. The coordinator arrived from the Houston Cougars and quickly implemented a scheme that has players flying to the ball.

Texas Tech defensive coordinator Shiel Wood is a semi-finalist for this year's Broyles Award. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The success is built on a dry sense of humor that initially confused the roster. Linebacker Jacob Rodriguez noted that players did not know if they could laugh during their first meetings. He said the group would look around awkwardly while Wood stared blankly back at them.

Rodriguez eventually learned to read the sarcasm and now considers Wood one of the funniest people he knows. The connection has helped Rodriguez win the Butkus Award as the nation's top linebacker. He has recorded 101 tackles, four interceptions and leads the FBS with seven forced fumbles.

Best in the country!!! https://t.co/84q60iOAaH — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) December 6, 2025

The defense also features a revamped defensive line nicknamed the "Velociraptors." General manager James Blanchard invested over $7 million to bring in transfer stars like David Bailey and Romello Height. Bailey currently leads the nation with 12.5 sacks, while Height constantly disrupts the pocket.

Wood integrated these talents into a cohesive unit that ranks as the number one rush defense in the country. The group has forced 27 turnovers and scored multiple defensive touchdowns. This rapid ascension from a statistical liability to a championship-caliber defense confirms why Mahomes views Wood as the top coordinator in the sport.

