Paul Finebaum calls for $110 million college football coach to leave program
Lincoln Riley’s time at Southern California continues to draw intense scrutiny, and the criticism only intensified after the Trojans’ 42-27 loss to Oregon on Saturday.
On ESPN’s Matt Barrie Show Sunday, college football analyst Paul Finebaum said it might be time for Riley to make a clean break. Following another missed playoff berth and growing fan frustration, Finebaum questioned whether the Trojans’ high-priced coach is still the right fit in Los Angeles.
“I’ve been a critic, but that would maybe include me with about 50 college coaches,” Finebaum said. “I’ve been particularly hard on him. I felt like he’s done a good job this year, but he lost again in a big moment, and ultimately that really hurts because he’s not going to the playoff again.” He continued, “I think Lincoln Riley ought to high tail it out of Southern Cal and see if he can get in one of these major coaching jobs.”
Finebaum’s comments come after another disappointing loss for the Trojans, who fell to 8-3 and were officially eliminated from College Football Playoff contention. The setback continued a frustrating pattern under Riley, where USC flashes offensive talent but struggles with consistency, discipline, and defense.
Oregon quarterback Dante Moore threw for 257 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Ducks past Southern California, further dimming the Trojans’ postseason hopes. USC coach Lincoln Riley admitted the loss was difficult to swallow, saying, “We were gutsy, made a lot of plays, but in the end we were just a couple of plays short.”
That has been a familiar refrain during Riley’s tenure. Hired in 2022 on a reported 10-year, $110 million contract, he was expected to bring USC back to national dominance.
Instead, his record through nearly four seasons stands at 34–17, nearly identical to Clay Helton’s mark before his firing. The Trojans’ defensive lapses and special teams miscues against Oregon only reinforced the narrative that Riley’s teams remain incomplete.
Finebaum noted that USC fans do not celebrate nine-win seasons or mid-tier bowl appearances. “SC fans don’t really get excited about, ‘Hey, we had a 9-3 season, we’re going to a good bowl game.’ Oh, really?” he said. “He’s not going to the playoffs again.”
Riley dismissed speculation about his job security earlier this month, insisting his future remains in Los Angeles. “You guys know what I sacrificed to be here,” Riley said after a win over Northwestern. “I’m where I need to be.” Yet Finebaum’s comments reflect growing national perception that a change could benefit both sides. USC remains a prestigious brand, but one still searching for an identity beyond explosive offense.
The Trojans’ latest loss exposed the same issues that have haunted Riley’s program since his arrival: inconsistent defense, poor special teams, and a lack of toughness on the road. With rival UCLA awaiting on Saturday, USC has one last chance to salvage momentum before bowl season.
The Trojans close the regular season by hosting the UCLA Bruins at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET.