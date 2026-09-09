Paul Finebaum Reveals a National Title Contender That Can't Afford to Lose on Saturday

Arguably the biggest game of the 2026 college football season is taking place this Saturday in Austin, Tex. The No. 5 Texas Longhorns (1-0) will welcome the No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes (1-0) to Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium.

Texas vs. Ohio State Will Be Must-See Television

This is a rematch of last season's 14-7 win by Ohio State in Columbus. So, the Longhorns, led by quarterback Arch Manning, are hoping to get some revenge and make an early claim that they are the best team in college football.

Both teams started this season off strong. Texas defeated Texas State 59-7 in its opener. Ohio State defeated Ball State 56-3. The game also will feature two of the best quarterbacks and wide receivers in college football. Texas has Manning and Cam Coleman, whereas Ohio State has Julian Sayin and Jeremiah Smith.

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) looks to throw a pass. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Paul Finebaum Picks Texas to Beat Ohio State in Massive Showdown

When asked which of these teams he's feeling more confident about, ESPN's Paul Finebaum said he's going with the Longhorns.

"I feel good about Texas, and some of it is a double revenge game, and I don't think Texas can afford to lose it," Finebaum said on ESPN's 'First Take.' "Remember, they lost the last game of the previous season. They opened last season and lost to Ohio State.

Arch Manning Has a Chance to Lead Texas to Revenge

Last season was Manning's first start as the full-time starter. It did not go well as he completed 17-of-30 passes for 170 yards, one touchdown and one interception. That puts even more attention on Manning. The quarterback has the opportunity to lead Texas past the same opponent that knocked off the Longhorns last season and establish himself in one of the biggest games of his career.

A win would mean more than simply improving Texas to 2-0. It would also give the Longhorns a top-five win, avenge last season's loss to Ohio State and provide an early boost to their championship hopes.

For Ohio State, the stakes are just as significant. The Buckeyes are trying to defend the No. 1 ranking and prove they remain the team to beat nationally.

This is what makes Saturday's matchup so important. Finebaum may be leaning toward Texas, but the Longhorns will have to turn that confidence into a result on the field. If Manning and Texas can finally get past Ohio State, they will not only settle an old score; they will immediately have a compelling case that they belong at the center of the national championship conversation.

Texas takes on Ohio State at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday on ABC.