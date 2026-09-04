Paul Finebaum Reveals the Best Team in the SEC Ahead of the 2026 Season

The Georgia Bulldogs have dominated the SEC since 2022. The Bulldogs have won three of the last four SEC titles.

Georgia Bulldogs Rule the SEC

The one loss was in 2023, when the Alabama Crimson Tide knocked off the undefeated Bulldogs in Nick Saban's last SEC Championship Game. So, heading into the 2026 season, it's hard to say anyone else will win the conference this season.

One team that could challenge Georgia is the Texas Longhorns. The Longhorns enter the season as one of the most talented teams in college football. According to Punt & Rally, Texas is the most talented team heading into the season.

Steve Sarkisian's offense is led by quarterback Arch Manning, running backs Hollywood Smothers and Raleek Brown, as well as wide receivers Cam Coleman and Ryan Wingo. They also have one of the best offensive linemen in the country, Trevor Goosby. The defense is led by Colin Simmons and Rasheem Biles.

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning throws a pass during the first half. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Paul Finebaum Picks Texas Over Georgia to Win the SEC

ESPN's Paul Finebaum revealed on "The Paul Finebaum Show" that he's siding with the Longhorns over the Bulldogs in the SEC.

"I am siding with Texas because that's what we do," Finebaum said. "I mean, I think it's a pretty narrow line, but I just like the fact that Texas has so many impactful players at all the critical positions."

Texas enters 2026 with one of the deepest collections of talent in the country. The Longhorns are represented by 11 players on the preseason All-SEC teams, including five first-team selections. That talent is spread throughout the roster.

Arch Manning Could Be the Difference for the Longhorns

Ultimately, Texas' championship hopes will likely come down to how much Manning can improve in his second season as the team's starting quarterback. He showed significant growth late last season, and expectations are high entering 2026, with Texas ranked No. 5 nationally entering the season.

That's what makes Finebaum's prediction more than simply a bet against Georgia. Texas has the roster to compete with the Bulldogs, but Manning gives the Longhorns the potential to take that talent to another level.

Georgia remains the standard until someone takes the SEC crown away from the Bulldogs. But if Texas can get elite quarterback play from Manning while its collection of blue-chip talent performs as expected, the Longhorns have a legitimate path to becoming the team that finally knocks Georgia off the top of the conference.