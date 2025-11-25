Paul Finebaum names best college football program for Lane Kiffin
Lane Kiffin’s latest crossroads might be the most dramatic of his career. The Ole Miss head coach, who has the Rebels sitting at 10-1 and ranked No. 6 in the College Football Playoff rankings, is again at the center of the coaching carousel. With LSU and Florida aggressively pursuing him ahead of Friday’s Egg Bowl against Mississippi State, the outcome of this rivalry could decide far more than postseason positioning.
LSU has reportedly discussed a seven-year, incentive-heavy deal worth at least $90 million, with The Athletic noting the number could rise to $100 million when including additional roster investments. Florida is said to have matched that level of financial commitment.
Ole Miss, for its part, has also made a competitive offer to retain its coach. Athletic director Keith Carter confirmed that an announcement on Kiffin’s future is expected Saturday, one day after the Egg Bowl.
Carter said Kiffin remains focused on preparing his team, calling this “an unprecedented season” that deserves the full support of the Ole Miss community. But with reports of family visits to Baton Rouge and Gainesville circulating, even the athletic department’s public confidence hasn’t silenced the speculation. Once again, the program’s biggest game of the season doubles as a referendum on its coach’s loyalty.
Paul Finebaum Says Kiffin Should Stay At Ole Miss
During Tuesday’s episode of ESPN’s Get Up, college football analyst Paul Finebaum shared his view on where Kiffin belongs. In Finebaum’s opinion, Ole Miss is not only the right place for Kiffin professionally, but also personally.
“I think he’s best off where he is,” Finebaum said. “That’s where he’s happy. Kiffin has battled a lot of demons and he’s overcome them. But he seems intent on leaving and the reason is very simple. I don’t believe Lane Kiffin thinks he can win a national championship at Ole Miss.”
That belief, Finebaum implied, could be what drives Kiffin toward one of the open SEC powers. Yet the irony is that this Ole Miss team is positioned better than any of his previous stops to challenge for a playoff spot.
The Rebels average 37 points per game, ranking among the top offenses in the nation, and have already secured their fourth 10-win season under Kiffin—a milestone that took the program nearly six decades to reach before his arrival.
Still, Kiffin’s career has long defied predictability. From his rapid rise with the Oakland Raiders at 31 years old to abrupt firings at Tennessee and USC, his coaching path has been defined by volatility. Now 50, he has rebuilt his reputation into one of the most coveted in college football. As Finebaum pointed out, the coach who once seemed adrift has finally found stability and success in Oxford. Whether he values that more than another massive contract remains to be seen.
Ole Miss will face Mississippi State in Starkville on Friday at noon ET on ABC.