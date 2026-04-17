The Auburn Tigers have slipped into the bottom tier of the SEC, and it is no longer a short-term dip. The program has five straight losing seasons and six consecutive years with six wins or fewer. At this point, this is not a slump; it is the new reality until proven otherwise.

During that stretch, Auburn has cycled through six head coaches, including both full-time and interim leaders.

The most recent tenures under Hugh Freeze and Bryan Harsin only added to the instability. Freeze was fired after going 15-19 over three seasons, while Harsin was dismissed midway through his second year with a 9-12 record.

That level of turnover has done more damage than any single losing season. Constant change has prevented any real identity from forming within the program. Now, Auburn turns to Alex Golesh in hopes of resetting the trajectory.

Golesh arrives after going 23-15 in three seasons with the South Florida Bulls, including a 9-3 campaign last year.

Auburn Tigers head coach Alex Golesh talks with his team during practice. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That success offers some optimism, but it also comes with limitations. One strong season does not erase the reality that his head coaching résumé is still relatively unproven at the highest level of the sport.

On "The Paul Finebaum Show," Paul Finebaum suggested that patience may not be the issue for Auburn moving forward.

"I think Auburn will give him the time," Finebaum said. "They gave Hugh Freeze three or four years. Auburn didn't run Bryan Harsin or Hugh Freeze off because they were running out of patience. They had to go. They were both doing such a subpar job."

That perspective sounds reasonable, but it overlooks a larger trend. Patience in college football is no longer defined by time; it is defined by visible progress. Coaches are not judged solely on records; they are judged on whether the program looks like it is moving in the right direction quickly.

Golesh faces that exact challenge. While Finebaum believes time will be granted, the reality is far more complicated.

The modern landscape, shaped by the transfer portal and NIL, has created an expectation of rapid turnarounds. Programs like the Indiana Hoosiers have shown that dramatic improvement can happen almost overnight.

That shifts the standard. Rebuilds are no longer expected to take four or five years. They are expected to show results almost immediately.

For Auburn, that creates a difficult balancing act. The program clearly needs stability after years of turnover, but it also operates in a conference where falling behind even briefly can have long-term consequences.

If Auburn truly wants to rebuild, it has to commit to a vision and allow it to develop. But recent history suggests that commitment may not last if early results are inconsistent.

Golesh’s success will not just be measured by wins and losses this season. It will be measured by whether the program finally shows signs of identity, structure, and direction. Without that, Auburn risks continuing the same cycle that created its current situation.

And if that cycle continues, this hire will look less like a reset and more like another temporary stop in an ongoing search for stability.