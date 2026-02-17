Paul Finebaum Rips 'Arrogant' NCAA Amid $1.6 Million QB Eligibility Controversy

One of the top star quarterbacks in the SEC was given another season of eligibility in time for the 2026 college football season, handing the NCAA another black eye after the body had originally kept him from playing next fall.

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss received an injunction from a court in Mississippi to award him what will be a sixth year of eligibility, inviting veteran analyst Paul Finebaum another opportunity to rip into the NCAA and its effort to rule the sport.

Finebaum applauds the ruling

“It went the right way because the NCAA was shown to be completely fraudulent and biased in this courtroom,” Finebaum said on McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning.

“I know a lot of people will say, ‘Well, it was a hometown court.’ It doesn’t matter to me if the judge was dressed in an Eli Manning jersey and kept saying ‘Hotty Toddy’ every time he hit the gavel. It was the right ruling based on what the facts of the case were.”

The NCAA originally denied Chambliss’ eligibility appeal and his reconsideration, but the Ole Miss quarterback had the final word and will be available for the 2026 season.

Finebaum blasts the NCAA

“Why the NCAA was so arrogant and haughty and simply wrong in the way they handled it, I’ll never know,” he said.

He added: “I guess I do [know], because they have gotten away with such activity for so long and being strong-armed. And this time, they finally got called on it.”

Chambliss helped Ole Miss right away, and should again

Chambliss transferred to Ole Miss prior to the 2025 season after playing at Division II school Ferris State before then.

He made an immediate impact, assuming the starting role when Austin Simmons was injured and never let go of the QB1 job the rest of the way.

Chambliss completed over 66 percent of his passes with 3,937 yards while scoring 22 touchdowns with only three interceptions, helping the Rebels to their first-ever College Football Playoff appearance.

That success also helped the quarterback move up the NIL standings, currently sitting inside the top 40 with a $1.6 million valuation, according to On3 Sports.

Chambliss should be back in 2026

By making what Finebaum believes was clearly the right decision, the decision should help enable Ole Miss make another run with their talented quarterback on the field.

“I don’t think this case really will impact anything else, but it was the right call,” Finebaum said.

“On top of that, it’s a significant moment for the Ole Miss Rebels because they are a much better team today with Trinidad Chambliss.”

