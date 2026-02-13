Paul Finebaum Claims NCAA ‘Completely Bungled’ $1.6 million QB’s Eligibility Case

Judge Robert Whitwell granted a preliminary injunction Thursday, clearing Trinidad Chambliss to play for Ole Miss in 2026 while his lawsuit against the NCAA proceeds.

Whitwell issued the order from the Calhoun County Courthouse after a hearing that lasted more than an hour, finding the NCAA had not properly weighed medical evidence and that Chambliss would suffer irreparable harm if barred; the association may appeal.

Chambliss and Ole Miss sought a medical-redshirt waiver after the 2025 season; the NCAA denied the waiver on Jan. 9, 2026, and rejected the school’s appeal and reconsideration requests in early February. Ole Miss then sued in Mississippi state court and asked for an injunction to preserve his 2026 eligibility while the case is litigated.

In his ruling, the judge said the NCAA acted in bad faith by discounting medical documentation from Chambliss’s 2022 season at Ferris State, a key point in the injunction motion.

On Friday, SEC analyst Paul Finebaum criticized the NCAA’s handling of the case on ESPN’s First Take, calling the association’s legal work “one of the worst” he’s seen and saying it “completely bungled the case.”

Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The injunction prevents the NCAA from enforcing its eligibility denial while litigation continues, effectively clearing Chambliss to participate in practices and games unless the NCAA obtains an emergency stay or prevails on appeal.

Chambliss redshirted at Ferris State University in 2021, appeared in just two games in 2022 while battling significant respiratory issues that his camp says sidelined him, and saw limited action in 2023 before leading Ferris State to the Division II national championship in 2024.

He transferred to Ole Miss for the 2025 season, took over as the starter in Week 3, and quickly emerged as one of college football’s breakout performers.

In 15 games, he completed 294 of 445 passes (66.1%) for 3,937 yards, 22 touchdowns, and three interceptions, adding 527 rushing yards and eight rushing scores. He finished eighth in Heisman voting and helped guide Ole Miss to the College Football Playoff semifinals.

He also emerged as one of the most marketable athletes in college football, now boasting a $1.6 million NIL valuation that ranks him inside the top 30 nationally among all players

The NCAA’s denial, and Ole Miss’ decision to litigate, come amid a wave of recent eligibility lawsuits, including high-profile cases involving Joey Aguilar (Tennessee) and Charles Bediako (Alabama), that have produced mixed rulings in state courts and intensified scrutiny of how the NCAA applies its waiver standards.

The Chambliss decision represents another instance of state courts intervening in eligibility matters traditionally handled within the NCAA’s administrative framework.

