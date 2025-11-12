Paul Finebaum predicts college football powerhouse could make playoff with three losses
When ESPN’s Get Up turned its focus to the playoff picture Wednesday morning, Paul Finebaum offered a bold take. The longtime college football analyst suggested that the Texas Longhorns could still reach the College Football Playoff even if they finish the season with three losses, a stance that raised eyebrows across the sport.
Finebaum based his reasoning on the Longhorns’ quality of competition and strength of schedule, pointing to their narrow defeat to the top-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes as evidence. He emphasized that the playoff committee values both the eye test and resume when comparing teams.
“Yes, if of course they do what Heather alluded to and beat Texas A&M at the end of the season,” Finebaum said. “That would be one of the best wins of the year. And I know you don't get in the playoff because you have good losses, but tell me, America, who has a better loss than Texas? A seven-point game at Ohio State in the opening weekend of the year. We thought it was terrible, but in the end, it may have been a pretty decent performance all things considered.”
Paul Finebaum Names Texas as SEC’s Wild Card in Playoff Race
Finebaum went further, calling Texas the “wild card” among the SEC’s contenders. He argued that while teams like Alabama, Georgia, Texas A&M, and perhaps Ole Miss remain strong playoff locks, the Longhorns’ schedule gives them an opportunity few others have.
“I think they would dwarf anyone else for consideration with three losses and quite frankly quite a few with two because of the schedule,” Finebaum said. “The one glaring error for them, they lost at Florida, that is going to haunt them otherwise in the SEC.”
The Longhorns, currently ranked No. 10, travel to face No. 5 Georgia this Saturday. Texas enters the matchup with a 7-2 record, boasting wins over Oklahoma and Vanderbilt. Quarterback Arch Manning has found rhythm in recent weeks, throwing for 328 yards and three touchdowns in the team’s latest win over Vanderbilt.
Georgia’s balanced offense averages 435.8 yards per game, while its defense allows just 19.8 points. Texas, however, counters with one of the best run defenses in the country, surrendering only 78.2 yards per game.
Finebaum’s comments highlight the chaotic nature of this year’s playoff race, where even a three-loss Texas team might still have a path to the postseason depending on results around the country.
The Longhorns will face the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.