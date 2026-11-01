Paul Finebaum Declares Major College Football Coach ‘Dead’ After Extension Backfires

ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum believes Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables has nothing left to rescue the 2026 season, and he says the Sooners can’t move on after handing Venables a contract extension in August.

Finebaum made the declaration on Sunday’s edition of “The Matt Barrie Show,” one day after South Carolina beat Oklahoma 42-25 in Norman. “Brent Venables is dead,” Finebaum said. “He is not getting back. He is out of ammunition.”

Why is Oklahoma stuck with Venables?

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Oklahoma opened the season at No. 10 in the AP Top 25 after last year’s College Football Playoff run. In January, the school hired Illinois deputy athletic director Roger Denny to replace Joe Castiglione, and Denny’s first major football decision was keeping Venables in place.

Venables agreed to a two-year extension on Aug. 20, creating a six-year, $63 million deal that runs through Jan. 31, 2032. His buyout sat at more than $52 million as of Oct. 31, according to his contract obtained by USA TODAY Sports. So while other Power Four programs have already made coaching changes, Oklahoma faces a steep price to join them.

“I have rarely seen a guy limping more than Venables right now,” Finebaum said. “This has been an abject disaster for him, and unfortunately for Oklahoma fans, they are stuck with him.”

The Sooners have lost to Michigan, Georgia, Kentucky and South Carolina. A 27-24 win over No. 1 Texas on Oct. 10 briefly steadied the season, but Oklahoma lost at home to Kentucky one week later.

Shane Beamer and Lincoln Riley rebounded

Finebaum contrasted Venables with two coaches who looked finished earlier this fall. “Four weeks ago, Shane Beamer was dead,” Finebaum said. “Nobody’s dead in this sport. It’s a little bit like Halloween.”

South Carolina’s Beamer entered 2026 on the hot seat after a 4-8 season, and the Gamecocks fell to 2-3 with a 35-34 overtime loss to Kentucky on Oct. 3. They have since beaten No. 16 Florida, No. 11 Tennessee and Oklahoma, with quarterback LaNorris Sellers throwing for 301 yards and accounting for five touchdowns in Norman.

USC’s Riley produced a similar turnaround on Halloween night. The Trojans beat No. 2 Ohio State 30-18 at the Coliseum, one week after Riley’s offense posted its lowest point total under him. Ohio State played without injured quarterback Julian Sayin and started freshman Luke Fahey, but Barrie said USC’s offense “was really, really good against Ohio State’s defense.”

What’s next for Oklahoma’s season?

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Venables didn’t dispute Finebaum’s view of Saturday’s performance. Oklahoma trailed 28-10 at halftime, allowed 521 yards and heard fans chant for the firing of offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle, per The Oklahoman.

Venables said South Carolina “out-executed us, outcoached us” for most of the game, and he declined to discuss staff changes. “We just didn’t coach them well, didn’t have them well prepared, didn’t play good,” Venables said.

Oklahoma needs two wins in its final four games to reach bowl eligibility, with trips to Florida and Missouri and home games against Ole Miss and Texas A&M. Venables is 0-4 in postseason games at Oklahoma, and the Sooners visit Florida on Saturday, Nov. 7.