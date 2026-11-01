Trick, No Treat: College Football Teams That Choked on Halloween 2026

Halloween is supposed to be about tricks and treats, but for a handful of ranked college football teams on Saturday, it delivered only the former.

What should have been a night of continued momentum instead turned into a series of costly collapses that left a few teams staring at self-inflicted damage and a much darker path forward.

Florida strangled by Georgia's defense

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Florida entered this weekend as the No. 17 team in college football and carried genuine momentum into its rivalry game against No. 3 Georgia after a statement win at Texas.

Instead, the Gators were basically dismantled in a 27-8 decision, undone by four turnovers and a complete inability to run the football.

Limited to just 48 rushing yards and held scoreless until the fourth quarter, Florida looked overmatched against a Georgia defense that controlled the line of scrimmage basically from the opening snap.

A sixth-straight loss in the series leaves the Gators with far more questions than answers heading into the final stretch of a season that looks increasingly lost.

Arizona lost a chance to change the Big 12 title picture

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The No. 22 ranked Wildcats arrived in Lubbock on a five-game win streak and with some legitimate Big 12 title aspirations. And with a mandate to completely upend the conference championship picture in their favor.

Those hopes looked intact early in the day, but Arizona ultimately couldn’t seal the deal in the second half in a 34-26 defeat against No. 13 Texas Tech.

Noah Fifita delivered a strong statistical performance with 417 passing yards, but the Wildcat ground game was nonexistent and their defense couldn’t contain the Red Raiders’ resurgent running attack.

After leading as late as the third quarter, Arizona faded down the stretch, exposing lingering concerns around its pass protection in critical situations and overall physicality in late-game situations.

SMU hurts the ACC's College Football Playoff ambitions

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

SMU was a favorite going into unranked Syracuse and with a chance to make it a little more likely the ACC would put multiple teams in the College Football Playoff. Instead, the Mustangs came out of the dome on the wrong end of a 30-27 loss.

The Orange drove 68 yards in the closing minutes and scored the game-winning touchdown with 17 seconds left to complete the upset.

Despite outgaining Syracuse for stretches and showing flashes of offensive efficiency, SMU’s inability to close out a winnable game represents a costly self-inflicted wound in a tight ACC race.

Badgers blow it at Iowa, again

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Coming out of a hard-fought win against USC that got them ranked last week, the Badgers had a perfect chance to prove they belonged in a road test at Iowa. But it appears Iowa had other ideas.

Watching Wisconsin get shut out in a 30-0 decision can’t help but raise additional questions about this team’s competitiveness. Held to 52 rushing yards and forced into multiple turnovers, the Badgers never generated a sustained offense or defensive stops.

The Hawkeyes completely dominated in every phase, turning a traditional rivalry game into a one-sided affair and leaving Luke Fickell’s team searching for answers just a week after thinking they had some.

Wisconsin has been outscored by Iowa 109-10 in their last three meetings and the Hawkeyes have won the last five against the Badgers by a combined margin of 148-26.

Oklahoma gets drubbed to close out Cocktober

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Not much has gone right for the Sooners, aside from the win against Texas, but everything seemed to spiral out of control at home against South Carolina.

Oklahoma delivered arguably its most frustrating performance in a 42-25 loss that once again exposed its incompetent offense for what it is, and even finally revealed lapses in what was one of the most elite defenses in the country.

LaNorris Sellers led a Gamecocks offense that racked up 521 total yards and the quarterback himself accounted for five total touchdowns.

A late offensive surge only papered over deeper issues, as Oklahoma dropped to 4-4 and left its home crowd questioning the direction of the program.