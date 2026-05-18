Paul Finebaum Downplays Drama Surrounding SEC Coach's Viral Interview

The Lane Kiffin news cycle has been impossible to escape since Vanity Fair published Chris Smith's profile of the LSU coach on May 11.

Paul Finebaum, however, is not buying the outrage and it won't last. It is May during college football's offseason. Something has to make the news and Kiffin didn't miss an opportunity.

The ESPN and SEC Network host joined McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning on Monday and pushed back on the idea that Kiffin's comments about recruiting and race at Ole Miss should reshape how anyone views the LSU coach heading into 2026.

Why Finebaum is not surprised by Kiffin's comments

Finebaum framed the entire episode as classic Kiffin behavior rather than a misstep.

"I wasn't outraged because I feel like I know Lane Kiffin well enough to know that he is simply behind the curtain, pulling the strings like he always does," Finebaum told Cole Cubelic. "He's the Wizard of Oz, and he knew what he was doing."

The most viral moment from the Vanity Fair piece came when Kiffin recalled recruits telling him their grandparents would not let them move to Oxford, Mississippi.

LSU head coach Lane Kiffin and the Tigers will be the talk of college football, whether it's on the field or off-field antics. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Smith later told Finebaum that Kiffin volunteered the anecdote unprompted, then repeated it a day later when Smith returned to follow up.

"I just think he saw the opportunity to take one more swing with his baseball bat at that piñata, which is Ole Miss, and he hit it square across the top with his Louisville Slugger," Finebaum said.

The coach beneath the controversy

The noise rarely lines up with the work. Cubelic pressed Finebaum on what makes Kiffin so difficult to define, and the answer was straightforward.

"He's a superb football coach," Finebaum said. "Beneath all of this facade is one of the best football coaches in the country. I don't think there's any doubt about it."

That part is hard to dispute. Kiffin took Ole Miss to its first College Football Playoff berth in 2025 before leaving for Baton Rouge two days after the Egg Bowl.

Last week, Finebaum provided a more pointed take on Kiffin's comments, believing the 51-year-old coach was intentionally attempting to undermine Ole Miss.

Credit Paul Finebaum who did NOT hold back on Lane Kiffin/Vanity Fair:



“This wasn’t a slip of the tongue... This is Kiffin trying to wipe Ole Miss off the face of the Earth. He’s still very bitter because they wouldn’t let him coach in the playoffs."pic.twitter.com/b1OYnO2fOb — Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) May 14, 2026

He landed at LSU and immediately assembled the No. 1 transfer portal class, headlined by Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt, the top-rated player in the cycle.

Leavitt missed most of spring while recovering from foot surgery, but Kiffin said he threw a long touchdown on his first 7-on-7 rep of the final scrimmage.

LSU opens the 2026 season against Clemson at Tiger Stadium at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 5, on ABC, with College GameDay in Baton Rouge for Kiffin's LSU debut. Two weeks later, Ole Miss hosts LSU on Saturday, Sept. 19, in what's sure to be a heated Week 3 contest.