Paul Finebaum Slams Major SEC Head Coach for 'Below the Belt' Comments

The relationship between Ole Miss Rebels and former head coach Lane Kiffin has officially gone from awkward to outright hostile.

What once looked like one of the most successful coach-program pairings in modern SEC history is now turning into one of the ugliest breakups in recent college football memory.

Lane Kiffin’s Ole Miss Exit Still Looms Large

Kiffin left Ole Miss after six highly successful seasons to become the head coach of the LSU Tigers. During his time in Oxford, he transformed the Rebels from a middle-tier SEC program into a legitimate national contender.

He finished with a 55-19 record, produced four double-digit win seasons and helped lead Ole Miss to its first-ever appearance in the College Football Playoff during the 2025 season.

However, the timing of his departure created major tension.

Kiffin accepted the LSU job before Ole Miss began its playoff run, leading the university to move forward without him on the sideline. Despite that chaos, the Rebels still reached the playoff semifinals before losing to the Miami Hurricanes.

That alone intensified debate surrounding how much credit belonged to Kiffin and how much belonged to the program itself.

LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin speaks at South Stadium Club. | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Controversial Comments Spark Backlash

Now, the feud has escalated again.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Kiffin made comments about diversity and perception surrounding Ole Miss that immediately drew attention across the college football world.

"[They would say], 'Hey, Coach, we really like you. But my grandparents aren't letting me move to Oxford, Mississippi,'" Kiffin said, according to the magazine. "That doesn't come up when you say Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Parents were sitting here this weekend saying the campus' diversity feels so great: 'It feels like there's no segregation. And we want that for our kid because that's the real world.'"

Those comments did not sit well with many around the SEC, including ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum.

"I'm not defending why he said it," Finebaum said on 'The Paul Finebaum Show.' "I think it was pretty cheesy and below the belt. I've already made that statement. It doesn't matter if it was Vanity Fair or anything else. He said it because he was trying to bury Ole Miss. We know that."

That criticism feels fair.

Why This Situation Keeps Getting Worse

Kiffin clearly still appears frustrated over how his Ole Miss exit unfolded, particularly regarding the university not allowing him to coach during the playoff run.

He has openly hinted that he believes Ole Miss could have potentially won the national championship had he remained on the sideline throughout the postseason. But the reality is that this situation was always predictable.

No SEC program was going to allow a departing coach headed directly to a conference rival to continue leading the team through the playoffs. The recruiting implications alone would have created a massive issue.

If Ole Miss had won the national championship under Kiffin after he accepted the LSU job, the entire storyline would have revolved around LSU. That would have benefited the Tigers far more than the Rebels.

The Bigger Risk for Kiffin

The problem for Kiffin is perception.

He built enormous goodwill during his time at Ole Miss because he helped elevate the program nationally. But every public shot at his former school chips away at that goodwill a little more.

College football rivalries are emotional. Fans understand coaches leaving for bigger jobs. What they struggle to forgive is continuing to attack the place that helped elevate their career after the move is already complete.

And right now, this feud feels like it is hurting Kiffin’s image far more than Ole Miss.