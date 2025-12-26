Paul Finebaum endorses Michigan’s approach after coaching frontrunner emerges

The University of Michigan appears to have found its next leader after weeks of speculation surrounding the vacancy in Ann Arbor. Reports surfaced on Friday indicating that a top target has emerged as the clear frontrunner to take over the program.

University officials prioritized finding a candidate capable of navigating the current chaos and stabilizing the roster before the upcoming offseason window opens.

ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum offered a ringing endorsement of the reported choice during a recent broadcast segment. The veteran commentator suggested that the move signals a serious commitment to rectifying the cultural issues that have plagued the Wolverines over the last year. The longtime college football insider argued that the candidate's specific attributes are exactly what the university needs to restore its standing in college football.

The search committee focused on identifying a proven winner with decades of experience at the Power Four level. This particular coach is renowned for building physical teams and maintaining a reputation for strict discipline and integrity. Finebaum noted that landing a figure with such a distinct history of culture building represents a significant victory for an athletic department desperate to turn the page.

Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham projected to lead Wolverines

Sources confirmed to ESPN that Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham has emerged as the focus of the search. Whittingham stepped down from his position in Salt Lake City earlier this month but explicitly stated he was not retiring.

He joked about entering the "transfer portal" himself and now appears poised to take over one of the most prestigious jobs in the sport. His potential arrival comes at a critical juncture for Michigan following the firing of Sherrone Moore for alleged inappropriate conduct.

Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham has been linked as the leading candidate in Michigan's head coach search to replace Sherrone Moore. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Finebaum viewed the development as a masterstroke for the university given the circumstances. "Considering where this program has been, this is a pretty significant hire for a lot of reasons," Finebaum said.

The analyst pointed to the coach's long history of success as a primary selling point. "Number one, he brings just an enormous record of not just winning on the football field at Utah, but he's a culture builder," Finebaum said.

Whittingham boasts a 177-88 record and led his team to a perfect 13-0 season in 2008. He is known for a physical style that mirrors the traditional Big Ten approach.

"He's a physical football coach," Finebaum said. "And when you talk about culture, what program in America needs somebody who is stronger in culture than the University of Michigan?"

Interim coach Biff Poggi warned that the roster could face attrition but Whittingham’s arrival could halt potential transfers. Finebaum emphasized that the hire serves as a corrective measure for the program's recent history.

Former Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham has emerged as a leading figure in the Michigan coaching search, sources tell @CBSSports.



(ESPN 1st). pic.twitter.com/GUecHLLWX3 — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) December 26, 2025

"So, I think more than anything else, he brings respect back to a program that has lost almost all of it," Finebaum said. "He brings integrity."

The 66-year-old will need to assemble a strong staff to navigate the transition to the Big Ten. Finebaum said he also brings a very good football mind as long as he gets the right pieces around him in terms of coordinators.

The Wolverines will face the Texas Longhorns in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on Dec. 31.

Read more on College Football HQ