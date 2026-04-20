Paul Finebaum Fires Back at Colin Cowherd's SEC Criticism

Paul Finebaum and Colin Cowherd are two of the most recognizable voices in sports media, and their recent disagreement highlights a growing debate in college football.

Finebaum has long been associated with the SEC, while Cowherd often leans toward the Big Ten, particularly programs like the USC Trojans. That contrast in perspective is not new, but the argument itself is starting to carry more weight because of recent results on the field.

Cowherd raised eyebrows when he argued that the Big Ten has caught and possibly surpassed the SEC. His reasoning centered on NIL and financial backing.

Radio personality Colin Cowherd broadcasts on Radio Row. | Jerry Lai-Imagn Images

"Now that you can pay players, did you notice who had the best recruiting class?" Cowherd asked. "USC of Los Angeles. First time in 18 years it wasn't an SEC team."

He went further, suggesting that the financial structure behind programs in the Big Ten gives them an advantage.

"In the SEC, your top two or three boosters might be a car dealer; in the Big Ten, it's a car maker," Cowherd said.

The point may be exaggerated, but the underlying argument cannot be dismissed as easily as it once was. Cowherd ultimately made a bold claim.

"The Big Ten is officially a better at the top, a better overall, deeper conference than the SEC," Cowherd said.

Finebaum quickly pushed back on that idea on his show, "The Paul Finebaum Show," calling it unrealistic.

"He did a bit the other day about how there's no money in the South and all the money is going to the Big 10, and it's completely ludicrous," Finebaum said. "But that is where we are right now... we know the criticisms will continue until we win another championship."

That response reflects what has been the standard position for years. The SEC has dominated the sport for much of the modern era, and that reputation has carried significant weight in these conversations.

However, the foundation of that argument is starting to shift. This is no longer just about perception or historical dominance. It is about what is happening right now.

The Big Ten has produced multiple recent national champions, and its programs are competing at the highest level more consistently. That matters more than any talking point about tradition, recruiting rankings, or past success.

For years, the SEC could rely on a combination of championships, NFL draft production and recruiting dominance to support its claim as the top conference. Now, some of those advantages are being matched or challenged, which changes the conversation entirely.

This is where Finebaum’s frustration becomes understandable. The criticism is not just noise anymore. It is being supported by results.

At the same time, dismissing Cowherd’s argument outright ignores the current trajectory of the sport. Whether the Big Ten is definitively better can still be debated, but the gap is no longer as clear as it once was.

Ultimately, this debate will not be settled through commentary. It will be decided on the field.

If the SEC wants to reestablish itself as the unquestioned top conference, the solution is simple. Win championships again. Until that happens, arguments like Cowherd’s will continue to gain traction, no matter how strongly they are disputed.