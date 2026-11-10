Paul Finebaum Identifies College Football's 'Biggest Loser' from Week 10

ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum named Ohio State the biggest loser of a consequential Week 10 after Oregon erased a 14-0 deficit and beat the Buckeyes 41-28 in Columbus, leaving coach Ryan Day’s team at 6-3.

“There were a number of big winners over the weekend, and there were some massive losers, and nobody bigger than Ohio State,” Finebaum said Sunday on ESPN’s The Matt Barrie Show.

Why Finebaum turned on Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Luke Fahey (13) looks at running back Bo Jackson (25) during the NCAA football game against the Oregon Ducks | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The verdict marked a sharp turn from last week, when Finebaum argued the Buckeyes got robbed at No. 12 in the first College Football Playoff rankings. Saturday gave the committee little reason to move them up.

Ohio State led 14-0 after the first quarter, then gave up 38 straight points for the first time since 1999. Luke Fahey, a true freshman making his second start since Julian Sayin fractured his right elbow at Indiana, threw for 360 yards and two touchdowns. However, his interception late in the first half set up Oregon’s go-ahead touchdown on the final play before halftime.

Jeremiah Smith caught seven passes for 133 yards and a touchdown, but he went the entire second quarter without a target. The loss came a week after a 30-18 defeat at USC.

“I think there were warning signs from day one, but they were still preseason No. 1 because we’re just accustomed to thinking that Ryan Day will actually do the job,” Finebaum said. “And you know, the one thing Ryan Day is consistent on is buying black dye for his beard, but other than that, it’s been all over the place.”

How did Ryan Day’s season unravel?

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day looks on against the Oregon Ducks | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Finebaum tied this collapse to how 2025 ended, when Ohio State lost to Miami in a playoff quarterfinal at the Cotton Bowl.

“Last year was just inexcusable the way that season ended, but it portended the future,” Finebaum said. “I’m not saying that they’re going off the map. They recruit at the top shelf, but it just always seems to be chaotic, Matt, for a program where really nothing should go wrong on that massive a scale.”

Day called three losses a place the program never expected to be. Ohio State hadn’t lost three regular-season games in 15 years, and it dropped back-to-back games by double digits for the first time in 22 years. Day also told reporters the Buckeyes have to evaluate everything.

“It all starts with the staff, and then it goes down to the players. There needs to be accountability for all of it,” Day said.

Ohio State’s remaining schedule

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day talks to Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Finebaum noted the irony in who delivered the blow. Oregon, now also 6-3, had been left for dead weeks earlier and kept its playoff case alive by winning in Columbus.

“You may have been dead in September. We’re talking about Shane Beamer or Oregon in October. But if you’ve hung on with three losses, you’ve got a chance in November,” Finebaum said.

Ohio State’s remaining slate offers no chance at a signature win. The Buckeyes host Northwestern on Nov. 14 and visit Nebraska on Nov. 21 before closing the regular season against Michigan.