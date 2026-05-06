Paul Finebaum Identifies Major SEC Coach as the 'Real Deal'

Paul Finebaum has long reigned as the scion of SEC Media and he can be a tough man to impress. Finebaum is noted for straight talk and a willingness to criticize where he sees fit. But despite the fact that he can be a difficult man to impress, Finebaum's recent comments suggest one new SEC coach has drawn his positive notice before he coaches a game at his new school.

Finebaum was pondering the SEC on an episode of the McElroy And Cubelic in the Morning podcast when a new SEC head coach came up, and a positive first impression is definitely in evidence on the basis of Finebaum's comments.

"I think Alex Golesh is the real deal," Finebaum said of the new Auburn head coach. "I think he has messaged well. I think he has the right tone and tenor. And yes, Auburn fans are aligned in the current way."

Auburn coach Alex Golesh drew favorable attention from Paul Finebaum. | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Golesh's background

Golesh came to Auburn off a successful tenure at South Florida. Golesh led the Bulls to a 23-15 mark in three seasons, drawing national attention last season by beating ranked Boise State and Florida teams in the first two weeks of the season. Golesh then fell to Miami in week three, but had a 9-4 season that ended in a berth in the Cure Bowl.

Born in Russia, Golesh has drawn notice for his work ethic and offensive coaching ability. He came to prominence in two seasons of running the offense at Tennessee under Josh Heupel. Golesh's 2025 campaign came with Byrum Brown running the USF offense, and Brown has now chosen to follow Golesh to Auburn.

Finebaum highlights schedule challenges

Despite his positive impression of Golesh, Finebaum did wave a caution flag concerning Auburn's 2026 schedule. The Tigers open at Atlanta with a neutral-site game against Baylor. After a home game with Southern Miss, Auburn opens SEC play by hosting Florida and new head coach Jon Sumrall in Week 3.

"That first game at home in Atlanta against Baylor, that's really not on Alex Golesh," clarified Finebaum. "That's on [athletic director] John Cohen....[T]hey gave up what I think is a sure win at home. It's not a sure win in that stadium. And then the Florida game will be much ballyhooed because of the Sumrall situation. If he gets past that, I think he's off and running."

Auburn's SEC slate will be challenging, as it includes road trips to Tennessee, Georgia, Ole Miss, and Alabama, as well as a more winnable opportunity at Mississippi State. The SEC home schedule includes Vanderbilt, LSU, and Arkansas, as well as Florida. The Tigers' immediate chances for success will likely hinge on an impressive home run.

A Week 3 matchup of Auburn and Florida under new coach Jon Sumrall could be key to both coaches' first seasons. | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images