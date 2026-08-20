Paul Finebaum Blasts a College Football Powerhouse Over 'Junior High' Nonconference Schedule

The Indiana Hoosiers have taken the college football world by storm after an improbable 16-0 season in 2025, which ended with the program's first national championship.

Curt Cignetti Takes Over College Football

Head coach Curt Cignetti has cemented himself as one of the best coaches in the sport. He took over the Hoosiers before the 2024 season after the program went 9-27 over the three seasons leading up to his tenure. In his first year, he led Indiana to an 11-2 season, marking the first double-digit win season in program history. The Hoosiers also made the College Football Playoff that year, but would lose in the first round.

Despite winning the national championship this year, Indiana was ranked No. 6 in the preseason AP Poll. A big reason for that is likely due to having to replace star quarterback Fernando Mendoza, who won the school's first Heisman Trophy and went No. 1 in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Indiana Head Coach Curt Cignetti during Indiana University's football camp practice. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Paul Finebaum takes Aim At Indiana's Ranking

ESPN's Paul Finebaum discussed Indiana's ranking on "The Paul Finebaum Show." He also took a chance to throw shade at the Hoosiers' nonconference schedule that features the North Texas Mean Green, the Howard Bison and the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.

"I'm somewhat shocked about the outrage that Indiana fans have been expressing for only being sixth," Finebaum said. "I mean, they're the third-ranked team in their own league. I don't know who you are supposed to displace to get rid of them. They still have a junior high nonconference schedule. Their conference schedule is far more difficult."

Finebaum's comments come after Indiana followed its historic 2025 season with a No. 6 preseason ranking. The Hoosiers face a different challenge this year after losing Mendoza, the quarterback who led them to their first national championship.

Indiana's placement also reflects the strength of the Big Ten. The Hoosiers are surrounded by several established national contenders, making their path to another CFP appearance much more difficult despite returning plenty of talent.

Indiana's Nonconference Schedule Draws Finebaum's Attention

The Hoosiers' nonconference slate gives them little opportunity to add a marquee win before Big Ten play begins. Their nonconference slate is less than stellar, but conference play offers more significant tests.

Indiana will have to prove that last year's championship was the beginning of a sustained run rather than a one-season breakthrough. Cignetti has already transformed the program, but replacing a No. 1 overall draft pick at quarterback will be one of the biggest tests of his tenure.