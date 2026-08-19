Paul Finebaum Names College Football Powerhouse That Can't Win the National Championship

The Indiana Hoosiers were the talk of the 2025 college football season. The Hoosiers have long been one of the worst programs in the history of the sport.

Indian Hoosiers Shocked the College Football World

Then came the Curt Cignetti era. Cignetti took over before the 2024 season. He led Indiana to its first double-digit-win season and a College Football Playoff berth. The Hoosiers went 11-2, but lost in the first round of the CFP. That led many to think they would be a one-hit wonder.

But Cignetti proved last season that Indiana is here to stay. He led the Hoosiers to a 16-0 season and their first national championship in program history. Quarterback Fernando Mendoza led the way, winning the program's first Heisman Trophy. He was then selected with the first pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Paul Finebaum Doubts Indiana Can Repeat as National Champions

He'll be replaced by TCU Horned Frogs transfer Josh Hoover. He threw for 9,629 yards, 71 touchdowns and 33 interceptions in his career. Despite Hoover's productivity, ESPN's Paul Finebaum revealed on "The Paul Finebaum Show" that he doesn't feel the Hoosiers can repeat as national champions.

Indiana's Josh Hoover (10) during spring practice at Memorial Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"I just don't want to hear it," Finebaum said. "The smart move for me would be just to crawl off and say, 'Oh, Indiana's great.' You replace Mendoza with this guy from TCU, and you expect to have the same result?"

The biggest question surrounding Indiana is obvious: Can Hoover replace Mendoza?

Mendoza wasn't simply a productive quarterback. He was the leader of an undefeated national championship team and the program's first Heisman Trophy winner. Replacing that level of production and leadership would be difficult for virtually any program.

Indiana Has a Massive Challenge After Historic 2025 Season

Indiana also has to prove that its championship wasn't simply the perfect combination of Cignetti's coaching, Mendoza's quarterback play and a veteran roster. The Hoosiers now have a target on their backs, and every opponent will be looking to knock off the defending national champions.

Cignetti has already demonstrated that he can build a winner. The question is whether he can sustain that success after losing the most important player in program history and several other key contributors.

That's why Finebaum's skepticism is understandable. Indiana doesn't necessarily need to go undefeated again to prove the program is legitimate, but repeating as a national champion would require another extraordinary season.

Hoover has the experience to give the Hoosiers a chance, but replacing a No. 1 overall pick and Heisman Trophy winner is a massive challenge. If Indiana manages to do it, Cignetti's program will have officially moved from a Cinderella story to a college football powerhouse.