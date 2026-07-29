Paul Finebaum Issues Blunt 'Disaster' Warning for College Football Powerhouse

The Texas Longhorns are entering a pressure-packed season after a disappointing 2025. The Longhorns entered the 2025 season having reached two straight College Football Playoff semifinals.

The Pressure is On Steve Sarkisian and Texas

The team was also starting the Arch Manning era. Coming out of high school, he was the highest-rated recruit in college football history. He is the grandson of legendary college quarterback Archie Manning and the nephew of NFL icons Peyton and Eli Manning. Due to all the hype surrounding the team, Texas entered the season ranked as the preseason No. 1 team in the AP poll for the first time in program history.

However, the Longhorns would get off to a 3-2 start before rallying to win six of their final seven regular-season games to finish 9-3.

Despite that strong finish, Texas did not make the College Football Playoff. So, head coach Steve Sarkisian went to work to improve the team. He fired long-time defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski and replaced him with former Texas defensive coordinator Will Muschamp.

The team also did well in the transfer portal, especially at the skill positions. They added Auburn Tigers wide receiver Cam Coleman, as well as Arizona State Sun Devils running back Raleek Brown and North Carolina State Wolfpack running back Hollywood Smothers.

These additions, along with what the Longhorns return this season, have them as the most talented team in college football, according to Punt & Rally.

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian speaks to the press. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Paul Finebaum Says Another Nine-Win Season Would Be a Disaster

ESPN's Paul Finebaum was asked on "The Paul Finebaum Show" what his thoughts would be if Texas went 9-3 again this season. Finebaum said it would be an absolute disaster.

"I think it would be a disaster," Finebaum said. "That team needs to go far. You can't go 9-3 two straight years when you've got the best roster that Texas has had at least since Vince Young was there. It will be inexcusable."

Steve Sarkisian Has No More Excuses

Texas has spent the past several years rebuilding into one of college football's premier programs, and the roster reflects that investment. With Manning entering another season as the starting quarterback and one of the nation's most talented teams around him, expectations have never been higher under Sarkisian.

If the Longhorns fall short again, questions about whether Sarkisian can deliver the program's first national championship since 2005 will only grow louder.