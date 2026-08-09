Paul Finebaum Issues Warning Toward Major SEC Coach Ahead of 2026 Season

The LSU Tigers are one of the biggest storylines heading into the 2026 college football season. The Tigers made major news last year after firing head coach Brian Kelly and replacing him with Lane Kiffin.

This came after Kiffin spent six years as the head coach of the Ole Miss Rebels. He went an impressive 55-19, including four double-digit-win seasons in his last five years at the helm. This marked one of the best stretches in the history of Ole Miss.

Despite that success, including leading the Rebels to their first College Football Playoff appearance last season, Kiffin elected to pursue a new challenge.

Lane Kiffin Inherits a Program Desperate to Return to the Top

That challenge is leading the Tigers back to national relevance. LSU last made the College Football Playoff in 2019, when it won the national championship. Since then, there hasn't been much success in Baton Rouge. The team has had two seasons of six wins or fewer during that time span.

They had some success under Brian Kelly, going 10-4, 10-3 and 9-4 in his first three years. However, he could not get the team over the hump to being a College Football Playoff contender again. So, after a 5-3 start last season, the team elected that it was time for a change.

LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Making the move to hire Kiffin showed the Tigers are serious about that change. But with his arrival also comes great expectations.

On top of that, LSU has one of the toughest opening stretches to a season, playing the Clemson Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels and the Texas A&M Aggies in its first four games. That doesn't include facing the Texas Longhorns, Alabama Crimson Tide and Tennessee Volunteers later in the season.

Paul Finebaum Warns Lane Kiffin About LSU Expectations

ESPN's Paul Finebaum gave a warning on "The Paul Finebaum Show" to Kiffin ahead of the 2026 season.

"If LSU wins eight games or nine games, depending on how it goes, I don't think the fan base is going to turn," Finebaum said. "I don't even know how to explain what the reaction would be if they went 6-6."

LSU's Brutal Schedule Leaves Little Room for Error

Finebaum's warning highlights just how much pressure comes with Kiffin's arrival in Baton Rouge. LSU didn't hire him simply to produce another respectable season. The Tigers hired him because they believe he can take them back to the level they reached under Ed Orgeron in 2019.

The problem is that Kiffin won't have much time to build momentum. LSU's schedule immediately puts him under the microscope, and a slow start could create pressure before the Tigers even have a chance to find their identity.

At the same time, Kiffin has already proven he can build a program and compete at a high level in the SEC. If he can navigate the early portion of the schedule and get LSU back into the national conversation, the Tigers could quickly become one of the most dangerous teams in the conference.

But if LSU stumbles badly out of the gate, the patience of the fan base could be tested much sooner than Kiffin would like. The expectations are clear: LSU didn't hire Kiffin to simply win games. It hired him to bring the Tigers back to the top.