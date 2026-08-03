Paul Finebaum Predicts College Football Powerhouse to Win the SEC

Talkin’ Season is in full swing as we move into the last few weeks before the 2026 college football kickoff, and as usual, much of the conversation revolves around the SEC.

Out of the national championship picture for the last three seasons, the conference that dominated college football in this century is looking to get back to the top of the heap, and the first step will be to win the SEC championship.

The team favored to make a run for Atlanta this season? Paul Finebaum believes Steve Sarkisian has the team to go the distance.

“I know it’s easy to say and we all say it, but I do think this is Sarkisian’s year. I don’t think that is the ultimate goal for him,” Finebaum said while projecting Texas will win the SEC championship on On3 Sports.

NEW: Paul Finebaum picks Texas to win the SEC Championship, ending Georgia’s two-year run🤘



"I do think this is Sarkisian's year."



(via @crainandcone) pic.twitter.com/b8Bt0zm66D — On3 (@On3) August 3, 2026

Can the Longhorns start strong this time?

AP top 25 voters agreed with that view a year ago, naming the Longhorns the No. 1 team in the country for the first time in school history, but a poor outing from quarterback Arch Manning in his first start in a loss at Ohio State changed that perception real quick.

Texas was just 3-2 in the middle of October, but a much stronger second half that included a win over undefeated rival Texas A&M and then Michigan in the postseason should give Manning and this roster a firmer foundation to build on in 2026.

Part of that roster now includes some new faces alongside Manning, including transfers in running back Hollywood Smothers, who ran for 939 yards last season, and No. 1 national transfer wide receiver Cam Coleman, the former five-star Auburn commitment.

Ohio State will once again play a role in what we think of the Longhorns, although this time around it will be Texas that plays host to the Buckeyes in a massive Week 2 clash from Austin.

Texas is not the only SEC title hopeful

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Georgia is still right there with the Longhorns in terms of making a run at the SEC championship, playing with what should be another loaded defense all over the field once again.

Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs return an expected dozen total starters, most importantly including quarterback Gunner Stockton coming off a strong showing at the helm of an offense that may not be very explosive, but should be efficient with seven blockers returning with starting experience.

LSU has surged into the conversation following a very active offseason that included the hiring of Lane Kiffin as head coach and boasting a serious roster full of playmakers.

Ole Miss is coming off a College Football Playoff run with its star signal caller in Trinidad Chambliss and rusher in Kewan Lacy back.

Oklahoma and Texas A&M have owned the recruiting headlines and each field strong defenses and quarterbacks with meaningful experience against SEC opponents.

Alabama wants to prove Kalen DeBoer is the man for the job and returning what should be a tough defense, but with answers at quarterback and in the backfield.

It’s a long way to Championship Saturday, and the SEC has plenty of contenders worthy of making a run, but in early August, Paul Finebaum thinks one team has the momentum.