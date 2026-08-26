Paul Finebaum Calls QB Decision One of Major SEC Coach’s Best Moves Yet

The 2026 college football offseason saw several major quarterback battles. Several of those battles had final answers this week.

Alabama Makes Decision on QB Battle

One of those was the Alabama Crimson Tide. This quarterback battle might have been the most-watched this offseason. The Crimson Tide were deciding between veteran Austin Mack and former five-star Keelon Russell.

Mack started his career under head coach Kalen DeBoer at Washington. He elected to follow DeBoer when he took the job in Tuscaloosa. Despite being in the system for three seasons, he's only played in five career games. He's completed 26-of-35 passes for 267 yards and three scores.

Russell was one of the top prospects in the 2025 recruiting class. He flashed his immense talent last season, completing 11-of-15 passes for 143 yards and two scores in his two games last year. Russell was ultimately named the starting quarterback after a tight battle.

Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell (12) drops back to pass against UL Monroe. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Paul Finebaum Says Naming Keelon Russell Was Kalen DeBoer's Best Move Yet

ESPN's Paul Finebaum said the day DeBoer named Russell the starter will go down as the best day of his tenure up to this point.

"I thought Saturday was one of the best days that Kalen DeBoer has had since he arrived from Washington," Finebaum said on 'McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning.' "People will say, 'What are you talking about? Everybody knew this was going to happen.' We did, and we didn't. We knew Keelon Russell at some point would be the starter. But I think by doing it when Kalen DeBoer did it, which I think was the right time, he basically put a stake in the ground and said, 'Okay, I'm going to gamble here a little bit, but I think it's worth the gamble because I believe this is a guy who can lead Alabama to the Promised Land.'"

Keelon Russell Gives Alabama a Chance to Reach Its Championship Ceiling

Alabama's standard is different from most programs. Making the College Football Playoff is progress, but the Crimson Tide ultimately expects to compete for national championships. DeBoer now has his quarterback in place and can build the offense around Russell's skill set.

The biggest question will be whether Russell can handle the pressure that comes with being Alabama's starting quarterback. If he develops quickly, the Crimson Tide have the talent around him to make another deep postseason run.

Finebaum's comments also show why this decision matters beyond one position battle. DeBoer chose the player he believes gives Alabama the best chance to reach the highest possible ceiling, rather than simply choosing the safer option.

If Alabama wants to reach the national championship, Russell will have to help the Crimson Tide navigate that level of competition.