Paul Finebaum leads emotional tribute after death of Alabama legend

Tuesday’s episode of The Paul Finebaum Show featured a somber moment as the host delivered heartbreaking news to his audience. Finebaum paused the program to honor a beloved member of the University of Alabama football family who passed away at 97.

The announcement marked the end of an era for a figure who had been a constant presence in Tuscaloosa for more than six decades.

This individual served as a bridge between generations of Crimson Tide football. He began his tenure during the height of the 1960s and continued to contribute to the program well into his 90s. His dedication allowed him to work directly with legendary coaches and influence countless players over the years.

Finebaum expressed deep regret while sharing the update with his listeners. He described the departed as a true legend whose impact extended far beyond his official title. The tribute highlighted the emotional connection the show and the entire fan base felt toward a man who gave so much of his life to the sport.

Paul Finebaum details the life and legacy of Eddie Conyers

Eddie Conyers was the beloved practice referee whom Finebaum honored during the broadcast. The host wasted little time addressing the loss, speaking directly to his audience about the significance of the moment.

"We also regret to tell you some very, very sad news has just come in to us involving Eddie Conyers," Finebaum said. "97 years old, one of the true legends connected to the University of Alabama. He was the practice official. And I say that because that really doesn't do justice to who Eddie Conyers was and who he will always be in terms of all of our hearts."

Eddie Conyers, 97, had a long relationship with Alabama football and officiated at practices for the Crimson Tide for decades. | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The story of Conyers and Alabama football began decades ago under a different legend.

"He started officiating practices at the Alabama at the behest of Coach Bryant in 1962," Finebaum explained. "Bryant wanted penalties flagged so they could be addressed before games and that never ended."

Conyers' dedication remained steadfast through the decades.

"You see the picture there with Coach Saban," Finebaum said. "Even into his 90s, he would show up every day for practice and we got to know him here as a guest and beloved caller. Eddie would pop a call to us at various times."

Finebaum recalled his own personal history with the official, dating back to a specific event in Texas.

"I met him about 15, 16, 17 years ago at the Paul Bryan Awards in Houston where a group of people went out expecting Nick Saban to win in his second season at Alabama," Finebaum said. "There is a photo there with his wife, Peggy. They were married for 77 years. And he always joked about her."

While recent visits were difficult, Finebaum cherished the memories they made on air.

Remembering our great friend Eddie Conyers. pic.twitter.com/Jf1Ua0YrhE — Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) January 27, 2026

"Last time we were in Tuscaloosa, Eddie was unable to get out," Finebaum said. "But the previous year, I think he spent the better part of an hour with us in one of the most memorable visits we have had."

Finebaum closed the segment with a heartfelt farewell to the longtime figure.

"Eddie was one of the funniest people, nicest people, one of the dearest people," Finebaum said. "And it is with a very heavy heart that we report his passing at the age of 97."

Read more on College Football HQ